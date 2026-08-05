South Africa's ambassador to India, Anil Sooklal, received an order to return home following Jacob Zuma's June encounter with the Gupta family

The recall is directly linked to a temple visit in India where Zuma met fugitive Ajay Gupta in the presence of South African diplomats

South Africans have reacted strongly to the news on social media, with divided opinions on whether Sooklal bears responsibility

Anlil Sooklal is back home after Zuma's visit to India. Images: Newzroom405/ X and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

SOUTH AFRICA — South Africa's ambassador to India, Anil Sooklal, has been ordered to return to the country following former president Jacob Zuma's June 2026 meeting with the fugitive Gupta family in India.

Newzroom Afrika reported the recall on 5 August 2026, linking it directly to an incident in which Zuma attended a temple visit in India where Ajay Gupta was present, with South African diplomatic staff also in attendance.

Zuma's India visit triggers diplomatic fallout

The June meeting drew significant scrutiny because members of the Gupta family remain fugitives from South African justice, having fled the country amid extensive allegations of state capture. The presence of South African diplomats at an event where a Gupta family member appeared has raised serious questions about the conduct of the embassy.

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It is not yet clear whether Sooklal was aware that Ajay Gupta would be present at the gathering. The order to return home suggests that authorities in Pretoria view his attendance as a serious breach of diplomatic conduct, regardless of the circumstances.

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South Africans react online

The news sparked immediate debate on social media platform X.

@Buyile311214 questioned the logic of the recall, writing:

"Instead of collaborating with him to get more info on Guptas whereabouts."

@nealguvnor offered a different view:

"I don't know, sounds quite arbitrary to me. Don't think he would've knowingly attended an event with Guptas present. Think he was duped. I believe his story."

@Oupa24513204 speculated about Sooklal's political future, saying:

"He is going straight to MK party."

@pholoho_Mpiti reacted with humour:

"He's being Recalled 😭😭😭"

@MkizeLulama was more direct:

"And he will be charged."

Guptas remain at large

The Gupta brothers, Ajay, Atul, and Rajesh, fled South Africa in 2018 and have since been subject to international arrest warrants. South Africa has pursued extradition efforts through both the United Arab Emirates and India, with limited success. Zuma's encounter with Ajay Gupta in India has reignited public frustration over the pace of accountability related to state capture.

Source: Briefly News