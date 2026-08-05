The Limpopo High Court dismissed Lehlogonolo "Shebeshxt" Chauke's latest bail application, ruling that no new facts were submitted

The rapper will remain behind bars as his criminal case moves toward finalisation after a series of defence-led delays

South Africans shared strong opinions online about the court's decision and what it means for celebrity accountability

Shebeshxt's real name is Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, and he is from Lebowakgomo, Limpopo. Image: Shebeshxt

Source: Facebook

Limpopo rapper Lehlogonolo Chauke, widely known as Shebe Maburna or Shebeshxt, will remain in custody after the Limpopo High Court dismissed his latest bid for bail on Friday.

The court found that the defence had failed to present any new facts that could justify reconsidering his release. With the bail application rejected, the criminal proceedings against Chauke will now move forward, after what the court described as numerous unmeritorious interlocutory applications brought by the defence.

Shebeshxt remains behind bars

The ruling from the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster confirmed the outcome, stating:

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"The accused will remain in custody pending the finalisation of the criminal proceedings."

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The case posted by user CrimeWatch_RSA has drawn widespread public attention, partly due to the nature of the charges and the rapper's reputation for pushing boundaries both on and off the stage.

Mzansi reacts to the court ruling

The decision ignited fierce debate online, with South Africans weighing in across social media:

Tremzable wrote:

"A lesson for the youth. This guy was perpetuating an irresponsible and dangerous culture."

NSimphiwo44513 said:

"Dezemba to Dezemba please, he needs to be taught a lesson. You don't deserve freedom for driving under the influence, provoking patrons during his gigs. Let him learn the hard way that freedom comes with responsibilities."

Monica812937672 added:

"Good! Shebe thought he was above the law; he's learning the hard way, shame."

PhulusoGunyukun pushed back:

"That's what you are good at, targeting justice just to make a point while letting serious and other criminals go by. The poor boy is suffering for being a celebrity; what's wrong with giving him bail? You gave Bushiri bail."

SimandManzini said:

"Those stunts he pulled in court are bearing the fruits. Had he behaved, I'm sure he would have gotten bail by now. Courts are not a playground."

BnginkosiNkosi stated:

"We cannot justify crime whether it was committed by a nobody or a celebrity. There is nothing different about this guy. He was a ticking time bomb."

Skhalo617278 reflected:

"Now it's getting sad eish, because now for sure he regrets all that, and it's way too late."

Godfrey_2011 quipped:

"He's now studying first-degree murder since he doesn't have an academic one."

3 Other Briefly News stories about Shebeshxt

Shebeshxt received two nominations at the 2026 South African Music Awards for his hit song Rato Laka.

Shebeshxt's legal team put a R100,000 bail offer on the table during a tense High Court hearing on 30 July 2026.

Social media users revisited the tragic death of Shebeshxt's daughter, Onthatile, two years after the fatal R37 crash in Limpopo.

Source: Briefly News