Queen Faith Mechanics, a young South African girl, performed a radiator water test on a car bonnet on 30 June 2026

The little girl used a wire to start the car and a bottle of water to check the radiator, revealing it was dirty

Viewers were stunned by her confidence and skill, with many calling her a future engineer

A brilliant young girl left viewers amazed after confidently testing a car’s radiator system in a viral video. Image: Queen Faith Mechanics

Source: Facebook

A young South African girl left Mzansi speechless after showing off her motor mechanic skills in a video posted on 30 June 2026. Queen Faith Mechanics, as she is known online, performed a radiator water test that had viewers questioning whether what they were watching was even real.

A daughter and her dad, a lesson for Mzansi

She lifted the bonnet of a car and got straight to work, using a wire to start the engine before placing a one-litre water bottle into the radiator pipe to test its condition. As the engine ran, the water began turning brown, and she calmly observed the result before calling on her father to switch the car off. Her verdict was clear: the radiator was dirty.

What struck viewers almost as much as her technical know-how was the easy teamwork between father and daughter. The two worked in sync throughout the process, with Queen Faith directing her dad without hesitation. It was a moment that many felt spoke to something bigger than just car maintenance.

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Watch Queen Faith Mechanics perform the radiator water test in the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the young mechanic

The video quickly spread across Facebook, drawing praise from parents, engineers and everyday South Africans who were moved by what they saw. Some viewers marvelled that a child was handling something many adults would not attempt, while others were happy to see a young girl being raised with practical skills.

User @Tebogo Keloi said:

"Hey daddy, switch off! It shows how close they are."

User @Patrick Shake wrote:

"Great teamwork, engineer. Say hey to daddy."

User @Luckie Manjoro shared:

"I showed my daughter this video. She says it's AI!"

User @Dumisani Sikhosana added:

"To all the guys out there, let this be an example of how we treat our girl child. Moments like these are priceless 🔥🙏."

User @Richard Muchakanda asked:

"Which wire was that, the one you touched to the battery?"

User @Gracious Mguni

"This is what we call parenting."

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Source: Briefly News