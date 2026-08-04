A South African woman named Luke introduced shop staff abroad to isiXhosa, one of South Africa's 13 official languages

Luke demonstrated the language's distinctive click sounds and even taught the staff how to pronounce a Xhosa word

The video clip went viral, racking up over 1.1 million views on TikTok and drawing thousands of reactions online

She spoke to them in some isiXhosa. Image: @_zinebxx

Source: Instagram

A South African woman refferred to as Luke, turned a casual visit to a shop in London into an unexpected cultural exchange. Luke walked into Rich Collection Bella, a store owned by the father of Instagram creator Zineb Lazraq, and ended up giving her and the shop assistant an impromptu lesson in isiXhosa, one of South Africa's 13 official languages, known around the world for its distinctive click consonants.

They were both left impressed by Luke's eloquence and Zineb described her father's shop as feeling:

"like a cultural hub sometimes,"

Apps helping learners speak South African languages

Platforms like Angula, Mzansi Kids, Hello South Africa, Ambani Africa, and Unisa Online make learning indigenous languages easier through audio lessons, games, vocabulary practice, and structured courses covering languages such as isiXhosa, isiZulu, Sepedi, Setswana, Tshivenda, and more.

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View the Instagram video below:

Viewers around the world react

The clip touched people across different countries, and the comments reflected just how widely isiXhosa resonated:

@gracejp444 wrote:

"Such a beautiful language 🫶🤩"

@_liv_cx_ suggested:

"If you like this listen to Pilani Bubu, she's a beauty artist from South Africa and she sings in clicks ❤️"

@_zinebxx shared:

"Someone on TikTok asked how do people whisper in this language 😭"

@d3adtir3d added:

"Fun fact about phonetics is that everyone has the ability to make every sound that is used in any language. Of course learning it is one thing, but phonetics encompass every possible sound humans can make :)"

@don_spikington called it the

"Most adorable language 😍"

@prettyxwmn wrote:

"One of the most beautiful languages on this planet (from the ones I have encountered) ❤️"

More Briefly News stories on languages

A South African content creator surprised Mzansi after revealing that an unofficial local language, spoken by about 800,000 people, is not Sepedi and sharing more about its unique identity.

A young South African internet sensation Zuluboy entertained Mzansi while encouraging parents to teach children multiple languages, highlighting the importance of speaking and preserving local languages.

A resurfaced video of Chidimma Adetshina naming the South African languages she speaks went viral, with many people reacting to her ability to speak and understand languages including Shangaan, isiZulu and isiXhosa.

Source: Briefly News