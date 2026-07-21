Chidimma Adetshina's legal battle for South African residency continues as court postpones judgment to August 2026

Old video resurfaces of Adetshina discussing her language preferences amid immigration controversy

She reveals comfort in speaking Shangaan over isiZulu and isiXhosa due to language mixing issues

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Old footage of Chidimma Adetshina discussing the two languages she cannot speak resurfaced. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

An old video of former Miss Universe Africa and Oceania Chidimma Adetshina discussing the South African languages she can speak has resurfaced online as her legal battle to remain in the country continues. The clip has reignited debate on social media, with some users linking her comments to the ongoing court proceedings.

Adetshina is expected to learn her fate on 19 August 2026 after the Cape Town Regional Court postponed judgment in her immigration matter. The Department of Home Affairs has argued that she should be deported to Nigeria, with both sides having already presented extensive legal arguments.

Chidimma Adetshina explains why she avoids speaking Zulu and Xhosa

As discussions around the case intensified, X user @RamaphiriMpho reshared a video of Adetshina explaining which South African languages she speaks and why she prefers not to speak two of the country's most widely spoken languages. Sharing the clip on Sunday, 19 July 2026, the user captioned it:

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“👀👀. Nothing is weird lala; you are not South African full stop.”

In the video, originally posted on 3 December 2025, Adetshina explained that she speaks English fluently but avoids speaking isiZulu and isiXhosa because she often mixes the two languages.

“I already speak English fluently. And then for Xhosa and Zulu, I don’t like to speak because it's very bad. Sometimes I even mix the two. It's horrible. But I can have a conversation, like you can speak like full-on Xhosa and full-on Zulu, but I'm just not gonna be able to respond just for my own sanity because yeah,” Chidimma said.

The South African language Chidimma says she speaks

Adetshina also revealed that she is more comfortable speaking Shangaan than isiZulu or isiXhosa.

“What else? I can speak a little bit of Shangaan, right? I can actually speak more Shangaan than I can speak Zulu and Xhosa, which is very weird, but yeah,” she said.

Watch the video below:

Old footage of Chidimma Adetshina emerged. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Chidimma Adetshina vows to fight on amid deportation court battle

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Chidimma Adetshina took to her social media page to address her mental state as her immigration case dragged on in the Cape Town Regional Court.

The former Miss SA contestant, arrested in June for living in South Africa without legal status, told her followers she refused to quit despite feeling exhausted and depressed.

Source: Briefly News