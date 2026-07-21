Chidimma Adetshina took to her social media page to address her mental state as her immigration case dragged on in the Cape Town Regional Court

The former Miss SA contestant, arrested in June for living in South Africa without legal status, told her followers she refused to quit despite feeling exhausted and depressed

The Department of Home Affairs, along with many outraged South Africans, is pushing for her deportation

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Chidimma Adetshina expressed her determination to fight her deportation. Images: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina broke her silence on her emotional state on Monday, 20 July 2026, posting a raw and defiant message to her Instagram Story as her immigration court case continued.

"Exhausted - yes, Burnt out - yes, Depressed - yes. Will I give up? NO!"

Her message offered a rare glimpse into the personal toll of her ongoing legal battle.

Adetshina, who was arrested in June after authorities discovered she and her minor son were living in South Africa without valid immigration status, has been fighting deportation proceedings in the Cape Town Regional Court.

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Beyond the emotional message, Adetshina also showed a more confident side in a separate Instagram Story. She posted a boomerang selfie captioned with the Nigerian Pidgin phrase "I no dey carry last," which translates roughly to "I never come last." The expression signals she fully intends to come out on top when the court delivers its ruling next month. She ended the quote with "See you next month," signalling that she's ready for the legal showdown.

With the August date fast approaching, the outcome will determine the future of Adetshina and her young son in the country she calls home.

See Chidimma Adetshina's posts below.

Chidimma Adetshina declared that she won't stop the fight. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Chidimma Adetshina is determined to continue her legal battle. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

What happened in court?

Her legal team submitted an affidavit detailing the steps she has taken to legalise her status in the country. Adetshina herself conveyed through the proceedings that South Africa is the only home she has ever known. However, the court was also presented with documents indicating she has ties to Nigeria, including paperwork pertaining to her son.

Her lawyers argued that she simply needs to satisfy the court that she was born in South Africa and has made genuine efforts to formally register her status. The Department of Home Affairs, meanwhile, is pushing firmly for her detention and eventual deportation, going as far as presenting her Nigerian passport as proof she has a country to return to.

Her legal representatives countered that alternatives to detention were not properly explored before authorities moved to have her removed.

Briefly News reported that a legal "loophole" in her case offered a glimmer of hope for the embattled beauty queen, with immigration experts highlighting that Section 2(2) of the South African Citizenship Act could grant her legal status if she proves she was born in the country and lived there until the age of 18, regardless of her parents' immigration standing.

The judgment has been reserved until 19 August 2026, giving both sides additional time to work towards a resolution.

Chidimma Adetshina is determined to fight the order to have her deported to Nigeria. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Jackie Phamotse reacts to Pearl Thusi defending Chidimma Adetshina

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jackie Phamotse's statement about Pearl Thusi's support for Chidimma Adetshina.

She threw shade at the actress, with several of her followers joining her in slamming Pearl for not being patriotic.

Source: Briefly News