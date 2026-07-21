IDAC head Andrea Johnson revealed she received a chilling death threat on her personal cellphone after her unit began investigating corruption at SAPS Crime Intelligence

Johnson was testifying before the Madlanga Commission on 21 July 2026, where she defended IDAC's cases against senior Crime Intelligence officers

She described a separate incident near her home involving an unknown man that left her entire household shaken

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IDAC Head Andrea Johnson tetifying before the Madlanga Commission. Image: @TruthPanther/X

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GAUTENG - The head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, Andrea Johnson, has revealed she received a direct death threat to her personal cellphone after IDAC began probing corruption within the South African Police Service's Crime Intelligence department.

Johnson was giving testimony before the Madlanga Commission on 21 July 2026, where she outlined the directorate's work and its ongoing cases against senior Crime Intelligence officers.

Johnson testifies to receiving death threats

She said the threat was explicit and it came directly on her cell phone. It read:

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"Mrs IDAC you and your guy Shabalala, Perumal, Padayachi and Bellochun have went too far. You're going to wish you did not mess with us. Get body bags ready," Johnson told the commission.

She described the experience as unlike anything she had faced in her career.

"In my long career as a prosecutor, this is the first time that I received a death threat.

She further testified that the NPA put several measures in place to secure her and other colleagues however, there have been other incidents that have affirmed the validity of these threats, more especially to her.

"It has affected my entire household,"she said

View video here:

Suspicious encounter near her home

Beyond the message itself, Johnson described a deeply unsettling incident near her home. An unknown man approached her and asked for a lawyer in Zulu. He then walked away and made a phone call. Johnson and those with her waited for him to leave before they felt safe enough to depart.

Her testimony came in direct response to accusations made by previous witnesses at the commission, who alleged that IDAC had been pursuing unfounded charges against Crime Intelligence officers for political reasons. Johnson rejected those claims firmly, stating that the directorate had uncovered substantial evidence of corruption within the department.

IDAC stands by its cases

Johnson maintained that the investigations are legitimate and evidence-based. The cases against senior Crime Intelligence figures, she said, are grounded in real findings, not political agendas.

The Madlanga Commission continues to hear testimony as it examines the conduct of various law enforcement bodies.

Johnson criticises Mkhwanazi's 'war' remark

Briefly News reported that Andrea Johnson strongly criticised comments made by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after he declared that the South African Police Service (SAPS) was "at war" and warned that "blood will flow." She said references to being "at war" and warnings of bloodshed left her fearing for her own safety and that of her staff.

Source: Briefly News