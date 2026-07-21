Amanda Manku's father, former police Captain William Manku (53), is on trial in Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court for the 4 May 2021 murders of Amanda's mother, Gladys, and grandmother, Lettie, in Makgophong

A dramatic development unfolded in Limpopo when a witness made a shocking claim about police conduct during the January 2024 investigation

The Skeem Saam actress has been present throughout the trial, having previously testified against her own father in court

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Amanda Manku's father's trial took a turn with accusations of police violence. Photos: @amanda_manku

Source: Instagram

The murder trial of William Manku, father of Skeem Saam actress Amanda Manku, has taken a dramatic new turn after a witness told the court that police placed a plastic bag over his head during questioning.

The claim, made during court proceedings, has added another layer of controversy to an already emotionally charged case.

William Manku stands accused of killing Amanda's mother and grandmother, crimes his daughter has spoken about publicly and in court.

Witness alleges police misconduct

The witness testified that law enforcement officers resorted to extreme measures to extract information from him, stating that officers placed plastic over his head during the interrogation process.

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The allegation has raised serious questions about how evidence in the case was gathered, potentially complicating the prosecution's case.

This is not the first time the trial has made headlines. Amanda herself previously took the stand and exposed her father, a deeply painful moment that drew widespread public attention.

The actress, known for her role on the popular SABC1 soapie, has been open about the trauma her family has endured since her mother and grandmother were killed.

Amanda Manku's role in the case

Amanda has been a central figure in the court proceedings, having exposed details about her father's alleged conduct and testified about what she witnessed.

Her decision to speak out against her own parent in a public courtroom drew both praise and sympathy from South Africans who followed the case closely.

William Manku had previously made a shocking confession in court, which drew significant media coverage at the time.

His defence now faces the added complexity of the newly raised allegations of police misconduct, which could influence how the court weighs certain evidence.

The Limpopo trial continues to unfold, with each hearing bringing fresh revelations that have kept the public gripped by one of South Africa's most high-profile celebrity family court cases in recent memory.

Amanda Manku's grandmother and mother. Photos: @amanda_manku

Source: Instagram

Amanda Manku shares more about the murders

Briefly News shared more details about Amanda Manku's confirmation of the tragic murders of her mother and grandmother, which occurred on May 4, 2021, in Makgophong Village, Zebediela. The case has seen three suspects arrested.

Manku expressed her gratitude for the support from fans during this incredibly difficult time, while seeking justice for the brutal loss of her loved ones. Manku's statement sheds light on the family's struggle and their trust in the judicial process to bring closure to this heartbreaking chapter.

Source: Briefly News