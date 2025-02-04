Who is Dylan Tays? Meet Hollywood's forgotten star

Dylan Tays may have gone into obscurity and is largely unknown to the new generation of movie enthusiasts, but old-timers can testify that she was the best face to grace the cinema in the 90s. She was famous for her grace, composure, and talent which won her the heart of a dedicated fanbase that still remembers her with fondness.

Actress Dylan Tays. Photo: @Broseph_11, @sadlatimer on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Dylan Tays appearances on Seinfeld might have been the peak of the former actress’ career in the 1990s but she had various small yet captivating parts on screen. Although her Hollywood career was brief, she left an unforgettable imprint in the entertainment industry.

Profile summary

Full name Danette Michele Tays Other names Dylan Tays, Danette Valco, Danette Michelle Valco Gender Female Date of birth 5 May 1971 Age 53 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 136 lbs (62 kg) Appearance Blonde hair and hazel eyes Marital status Married Children Two Education San Pedro High School graduate Profession Former actress and model Net worth $300,000 to $1 million

Who is Dylan Tays?

Dylan is an actress born in Los Angeles County, California, United States, on 5 May 1971. She has always loved acting since she was a little girl and partook in the school's local theatre shows and plays.

Her time at San Pedro High School in California helped her to further hone her acting skills. She advanced to university education where she studied acting and photography studies, before earning a master's degree.

Facts about Dylan Tays. Photo: @innerrrvoice on X (modified by author)

Source: Original

Career

Dylan Tays’ professional career began as a model and actress circa 1990s. She became more popular for her caring and appearances in music videos for hit songs, including Guns N’ Roses’ Don’t Cry.

Danette was relatively unknown in the scene where she sat at the piano but this helped her get some recognition and roles in Hollywood. She began acting in television and films, landing guest roles in TV series like 90210.

Dylan Tays' rise to fame

The role of Dylan Tays in Senfield significantly defined her career. She played Nicki in the episode The Calzone, which aired during the show's seventh season in 1996.

Based on the role, she was a gorgeous woman whose beauty allowed her certain privileges in life, such as seamless persuading of other characters for personal gains.

Besides her feature in Senfield, as published on her IMDb page, she has also featured in other significant productions. The movies she starred in, the year of production, and the roles she played are:

Movie title Role Year of production 1 Mr. & Mrs. Smith Minor 1996 2 CSI: New York Angie Charles 2005 3 Waist Deep Newscaster 5 2006

Details about Dylan Tays' relationships

The actress is rumoured to be married, but she has managed to keep her husband’s identity secret. There are speculations that Dylan Tays’ husband is also an entertainer.

Danette has neither confirmed nor denied these rumours. She is also reportedly the mother to two children.

Hollywood actress Dylan Tays on screen. Photo: @appetitefordistortion on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Where is Dylan Tays today?

Actress Danette Tays lives away from the glamour of paparazzi in the entertainment industry. She began to shy away from the media, especially as an actress, beginning in the second half of the 2000s.

What is Dylan Tays' net worth?

According to Bol Entertainment and Tech Intelligent, Danette’s net worth is between $300,000 and $1,000,000. She made this primarily from her acting career.

Frequently asked questions

Dylan is no longer in the business of acting on screen but still shares memories of her daily life with fans across her social media accounts. Below are more information about her:

Who is actress Danette Tays? She is a former actress whose life has become an embodiment of mystery since the mid-2000s.

She is a former actress whose life has become an embodiment of mystery since the mid-2000s. Who played Nicki on Seinfeld? Dylan Tays played the character.

Dylan Tays has not seen Hollywood screen action in almost two decades, but her impact on the industry remains undeniable. She went by different names like Danette Vlaco throughout her career, but her memorable role as Nicki on Seinfeld lives on in many minds.

READ ALSO: Who is Eric Maurice, Sheryl Lee Ralph's first husband?

As Briefly.co.za published, Eric Maurice became popular due to his relationship with award-winning Hollywood actress Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Sheryl Lee Ralph's ex-husband, Eric Maurice, was born in Abidjan, Ivory Coast (Cote d'Ivoire), to an African-American father and an American mother. Discover fascinating facts about Eric and Sheryl's story.

Source: Briefly News