Inside Julia Fox's net worth and her Uncut Gems breakout

Julia Fox's net worth in 2026 is estimated to be $1 million. She overcame addiction as a teenager before immersing herself in the New York City fashion scene and transitioned into acting with her breakout role in the 2019 Safdie brothers' thriller, Uncut Gems.

Julia Fox during the 'Marty Supreme' New York premiere on December 16, 2025. Photo: John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Julia Fox became famous after starring in Uncut Gems and gained more recognition in 2022 during her brief relationship with rapper Ye.

and gained more recognition in 2022 during her She began as a fashion designer and model in New York City before she explored acting.

in New York City before she explored acting. In May 2023, the Italy-born actress reportedly purchased a $2.9 million townhouse.

Julia Fox's profile summary

Full name Julia Francesca Fox Date of birth February 2, 1990 Age 36 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Milan, Italy Current residence New York City Ex-husband Peter Artemiev (2018-2020) Children Valentino Artemiev Profession Actress, model Social media Instagram TikTok

How much is Julia Fox's net worth?

The Italian-born actress is estimated to be worth $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She was previously rumoured to have a $30 million fortune, but she refuted the claims in a 2023 TikTok video.

I've survived on a lot less, and I'm doing just fine. It's really not that deep.

Julia Fox made her money from doing a little bit of everything. She has done fashion designing, modelling, painting, acting, podcasting, photography, writing, and music.

Fox reportedly charges at least $20,000 for appearances at brand events. She told the New York Times in 2023 that she also takes $5,000 store credit or does it for free for friends and designers who inspire her.

Five facts about Julia Fox. Photo: @juliafox on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Julia Fox started as a fashion designer and artist

Fox is famous for her bold and sometimes eccentric fashion choices. In 2012, she established the women's knitwear line, Franziska Fox, with her friend Briana Andalore. She told Highsnobiety in 2019 that she stopped making clothes because the project was not fulfilling.

Julia transitioned into the artworld and published two books of her photography, including Symptomatic of a Relationship Gone Sour: Heartburn/Nausea in 2015 and PTSD in 2016. In 2017, she hosted an art exhibition titled RIP Julia Fox featuring silk canvases painted with her own blood.

Julia Fox during the AWGE fashion at RTW Fall 2026 on February 13, 2026, in New York. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Julia Fox is a fashion and editorial model

Fox's earliest modelling gigs included posing for Playboy magazine in 2015. She later worked with Bloomingdale's, where she was originally banned as a teenager for shoplifting.

After her surge in popularity in 2022, she landed campaigns with major luxury and streetwear brands. She has walked the runway for designers such as LaQuan Smith and Willy Chavarria at New York and Paris Fashion Weeks.

She has also been the face of campaigns for Supreme, Diesel, Coach, Tiffany & Co, and Marc Jacobs. As an editorial model, she has graced the covers of Vogue, Elle, V, Paper, and Allure. In 2024, Fox started hosting the E! fashion competition series OMG Fashun alongside Law Roach.

Julia Fox walks the runway during the Willy Chavarria Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 at the Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2026. Photo: Kristy Sparow (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Julia Fox's budding acting career

Fox made her feature film debut in 2019 as Julia De Fiore in the crime thriller Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler. She told Cosmopolitan in 2019 that she had not taken any acting lessons before landing the role. The Safdie brothers, who are her friends, reportedly thought she was perfect for the role.

Julia Fox's salary for Uncut Gems is unknown, but the movie made $50 million at the Box Office on a $19 million budget. Her performance earned her a nomination for Breakthrough Actor at the 2019 Gotham Awards.

The actress has since shared the screen with Hollywood stars like Jon Hamm, Matt Damon, and Don Cheadle. In 2025, Julia portrayed Elsie in the Jordan Peele-produced horror movie, Him, starring Marlon Wayans and appeared in the Netflix film Night Always Comes.

Julia Fox's movies and TV shows

Project Year Role Him 2025 Elsie White Night Always Comes 2025 Gloria Idiotka 2025 Emma Wexler The Trainer 2025 Bee Luciani Elsbeth 2025 Raquel Drabowski Fior Di Latte 2025 Madeleine Presence 2024 Cece Fantasmas 2024 Mrs. Claus No Sudden Move 2021 Vanessa Capelli PVT Chat 2020 Scarlet Uncut Gems 2019 Julia De Fiore

Julia Fox bought a house with her best friend

In May 2023, the Italy-born actress reportedly purchased a $2.9 million townhouse in Harlem with her childhood friend, photographer Richie Shazam Khan. The four-story home features seven bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Julia Fox previously lived in a two-bedroom apartment in New York City. She gave fans a tour of the house in a January 2023 TikTok video, and it went viral because of how 'underwhelming' it looked, with her bed in the living room. She said in the video that she hates extravagant lifestyles.

Richie Shazam and Julia Fox during the 'Adam Sandler: Love You' screening on August 20, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Stephanie Augello (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Did Julia Fox have rich parents?

The Uncut Gems actress did not grow up in wealth. She was born in Milan, Italy, to Gracie, an Italian, and Thomas Fox, an American. Her father was a contractor, while her mother was still in college when Julia was young.

After her parents' separation, Julia moved between Italy and New York City, where her dad lived. In her 2023 memoir, Down the Drain, she described her upbringing as unorthodox and turbulent because of her dad's volatility and her mother's absence.

What is Julia Fox doing now?

The mother of one continues to act and model. She is set to appear in the upcoming 2026 movie One Night Only, starring Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner. She will also star in Perfect, which is scheduled for release on March 12, 2026.

Fox made her singing debut in 2024 with her single Down the Drain. She also co-hosts the Forbidden Fruits podcast with Niki Takesh.

Julia Fox attends the amfAR London 2025 gala at The Chancery Rosewood on October 17, 2025, in London. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Following viral reports in early 2023 that she was worth $30 million, Julia Fox explicitly denied these claims on TikTok, stating she was "not even close" to that amount. As of February 2026, her net worth is listed as $1 million.

READ MORE: Ethan Slater's net worth: how much did he earn for Wicked

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about Ethan Slater's fortune. The actor landed his first major onscreen role as Boq Woodsman/The Tin Man in the blockbuster film adaptation of Wicked.

Ethan Slater is also a veteran in musical theatre. He is best known for his Tony-nominated role as SpongeBob in the Broadway production of SpongeBob SquarePants.

Source: Briefly News