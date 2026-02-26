Inside Julia Fox's net worth and her Uncut Gems breakout
Julia Fox's net worth in 2026 is estimated to be $1 million. She overcame addiction as a teenager before immersing herself in the New York City fashion scene and transitioned into acting with her breakout role in the 2019 Safdie brothers' thriller, Uncut Gems.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Julia Fox's profile summary
- How much is Julia Fox's net worth?
- Julia Fox started as a fashion designer and artist
- Julia Fox bought a house with her best friend
- Did Julia Fox have rich parents?
- What is Julia Fox doing now?
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- Julia Fox became famous after starring in Uncut Gems and gained more recognition in 2022 during her brief relationship with rapper Ye.
- She began as a fashion designer and model in New York City before she explored acting.
- In May 2023, the Italy-born actress reportedly purchased a $2.9 million townhouse.
Julia Fox's profile summary
Full name
Julia Francesca Fox
Date of birth
February 2, 1990
Age
36 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
Milan, Italy
Current residence
New York City
Ex-husband
Peter Artemiev (2018-2020)
Children
Valentino Artemiev
Profession
Actress, model
Social media
How much is Julia Fox's net worth?
The Italian-born actress is estimated to be worth $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She was previously rumoured to have a $30 million fortune, but she refuted the claims in a 2023 TikTok video.
I've survived on a lot less, and I'm doing just fine. It's really not that deep.
Julia Fox made her money from doing a little bit of everything. She has done fashion designing, modelling, painting, acting, podcasting, photography, writing, and music.
Fox reportedly charges at least $20,000 for appearances at brand events. She told the New York Times in 2023 that she also takes $5,000 store credit or does it for free for friends and designers who inspire her.
Julia Fox started as a fashion designer and artist
Fox is famous for her bold and sometimes eccentric fashion choices. In 2012, she established the women's knitwear line, Franziska Fox, with her friend Briana Andalore. She told Highsnobiety in 2019 that she stopped making clothes because the project was not fulfilling.
Julia transitioned into the artworld and published two books of her photography, including Symptomatic of a Relationship Gone Sour: Heartburn/Nausea in 2015 and PTSD in 2016. In 2017, she hosted an art exhibition titled RIP Julia Fox featuring silk canvases painted with her own blood.
Julia Fox is a fashion and editorial model
Fox's earliest modelling gigs included posing for Playboy magazine in 2015. She later worked with Bloomingdale's, where she was originally banned as a teenager for shoplifting.
After her surge in popularity in 2022, she landed campaigns with major luxury and streetwear brands. She has walked the runway for designers such as LaQuan Smith and Willy Chavarria at New York and Paris Fashion Weeks.
She has also been the face of campaigns for Supreme, Diesel, Coach, Tiffany & Co, and Marc Jacobs. As an editorial model, she has graced the covers of Vogue, Elle, V, Paper, and Allure. In 2024, Fox started hosting the E! fashion competition series OMG Fashun alongside Law Roach.
Julia Fox's budding acting career
Fox made her feature film debut in 2019 as Julia De Fiore in the crime thriller Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler. She told Cosmopolitan in 2019 that she had not taken any acting lessons before landing the role. The Safdie brothers, who are her friends, reportedly thought she was perfect for the role.
Julia Fox's salary for Uncut Gems is unknown, but the movie made $50 million at the Box Office on a $19 million budget. Her performance earned her a nomination for Breakthrough Actor at the 2019 Gotham Awards.
The actress has since shared the screen with Hollywood stars like Jon Hamm, Matt Damon, and Don Cheadle. In 2025, Julia portrayed Elsie in the Jordan Peele-produced horror movie, Him, starring Marlon Wayans and appeared in the Netflix film Night Always Comes.
Julia Fox's movies and TV shows
Project
Year
Role
Him
2025
Elsie White
Night Always Comes
2025
Gloria
Idiotka
2025
Emma Wexler
The Trainer
2025
Bee Luciani
Elsbeth
2025
Raquel Drabowski
Fior Di Latte
2025
Madeleine
Presence
2024
Cece
Fantasmas
2024
Mrs. Claus
No Sudden Move
2021
Vanessa Capelli
PVT Chat
2020
Scarlet
Uncut Gems
2019
Julia De Fiore
Julia Fox bought a house with her best friend
In May 2023, the Italy-born actress reportedly purchased a $2.9 million townhouse in Harlem with her childhood friend, photographer Richie Shazam Khan. The four-story home features seven bedrooms and five bathrooms.
Julia Fox previously lived in a two-bedroom apartment in New York City. She gave fans a tour of the house in a January 2023 TikTok video, and it went viral because of how 'underwhelming' it looked, with her bed in the living room. She said in the video that she hates extravagant lifestyles.
Did Julia Fox have rich parents?
The Uncut Gems actress did not grow up in wealth. She was born in Milan, Italy, to Gracie, an Italian, and Thomas Fox, an American. Her father was a contractor, while her mother was still in college when Julia was young.
After her parents' separation, Julia moved between Italy and New York City, where her dad lived. In her 2023 memoir, Down the Drain, she described her upbringing as unorthodox and turbulent because of her dad's volatility and her mother's absence.
What is Julia Fox doing now?
The mother of one continues to act and model. She is set to appear in the upcoming 2026 movie One Night Only, starring Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner. She will also star in Perfect, which is scheduled for release on March 12, 2026.
Fox made her singing debut in 2024 with her single Down the Drain. She also co-hosts the Forbidden Fruits podcast with Niki Takesh.
Conclusion
Following viral reports in early 2023 that she was worth $30 million, Julia Fox explicitly denied these claims on TikTok, stating she was "not even close" to that amount. As of February 2026, her net worth is listed as $1 million.
