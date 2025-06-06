Exploring Marlon Wayans' net worth and his business ventures

Marlon Wayans' net worth, estimated at $40 million, reflects his versatile career in comedy, acting, writing, and producing. From iconic films like Scary Movie and White Chicks to his sitcom and stand-up specials, Wayans has built a lasting legacy in the entertainment scene.

Key takeaways

Marlon gained his income primarily through his multiple ventures in the entertainment industry.

Alongside his brother, he co-founded Wayans Bros. Entertainment , a production company that has since produced the Scary Movie franchise and other films.

, a production company that has since produced the Scary Movie franchise and other films. Wayans owns two cars, an old Range Rover and a Tesla.

Marlon Wayans' profile summary

A look at Marlon Wayans' net worth and salary

According to AfroTech, Marlon Wayans' net worth in 2025 is estimated at $40 million. His vast wealth primarily stems from his illustrious career as a comedian, actor, screenwriter, and production director.

Explore Marlon Wayans' house

In 2022, the Scary Movie star purchased a 5,000 square foot farmhouse in the San Fernando Valley for $5.3 million. The house boasts a massive living room and an impressive black-and-white marble fireplace.

List of Marlon Wayans’ cars

Despite owning a million-dollar fortune, Wayans owns only two cars, an old Range Rover and a Tesla. He revealed this during a 2023 interview with Hot FreeStyle. Marlon said,

Instead buying like watches or….the only cars I own.. two. I have a Tesla and I have a old Range Rover. I'm not a flossy dude.

How much does Marlon Wayans make per show?

Although Marlon Wayans' salary is not publicly documented, he was reportedly paid $100,000 for signing on to Batman Forever. Chris O'Donnell later took the role, but Marlon still receives residual checks.

Marlon Wayans' career and income sources

Marlon Wayans made most of his money through a multifaceted career in entertainment as a comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director. Here is a detailed breakdown of his multiple endeavours:

Acting and comedy

Marlon debuted his acting career in 1988 when he featured as a pedestrian in I'm Gonna Git You Sucka. However, he gained recognition on the sketch comedy show In Living Color and later co-created and starred in The Wayans Bros. sitcom.

His breakthrough came with co-writing and starring in hit comedy films such as Scary Movie and Scary Movie 2, which became major franchises. He has since acted in over 52 movies and TV shows.

In 2017, Marlon landed a self-titled sitcom with NBC but was cancelled a year later. He also has a Netflix special, Woke-ish.

Screenwriting and producing

Besides acting, Wayans is also into screenwriting and film production. Over the decades, he has written over 27 films and produced about 26 movies and TV shows, according to his IMDb profile.

Marlon Wayans' business ventures

Marlon Wayans and his brothers founded a production company, Wayans Bros. Entertainment. The company has since produced the Scary Movie, White Chicks, and Little Man. In 2013, he co-founded What the Funny, an urban comedy digital media company, alongside Randy Adams.

Who is the wealthiest Wayans?

Keenan Ivory is the richest of all the Wayans siblings with an estimated net worth of $65 million. His wealth primarily stems from his long-standing career in the entertainment industry.

Marlon and his older brother Damon Wayans take the second and third positions with estimated net worths of $40 million and $35 million, respectively.

How much does Marlon Wayans pay in child support?

Marlon reportedly pays $18,000 monthly in child support for his daughter, Axl, with Brittany Moreland. However, Moreland has requested an increase to $20,000 per month to cover her expenses, which she says are $20,000.

Wayans, who requested shared custody, exclusively spoke with The Shade Room in 2024 about the child support. He said,

Do you pay all that money per month and be called a 'visitor?' Do the math. This is delusional. I will let the lawyers and God do what they do.

He later added,

It's the classic case of a good, loving, responsible father shelling out over $18k per month for a one-year-old, and an entitled woman decides she wants more.

Trivia

Marlon, whose full name is Marlon Lamont Wayans (age 52 as of May 2025), was born in New York City on July 23, 1972, and grew up in a small apartment on Manhattan's West Side.

He is the youngest of 10 siblings , many of whom are also involved in comedy and entertainment, including Keenen Ivory, Damon, Kim, and Shawn Wayans.

, many of whom are also involved in comedy and entertainment, including Keenen Ivory, Damon, Kim, and Shawn Wayans. Marlon attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. He later enrolled at Howard University but dropped out after two years to join his siblings in show business.

At age six, he had his first brush with the law when he was caught trying to steal candy from a store.

The horror film, Scary Movie (2000), grossed $278 million worldwide on a $19 million budget.

Marlon Wayans' net worth of $40 million showcases the rewards of his multi-talented career and entrepreneurial spirit. His continued film, television, and digital media work promises to sustain and grow his wealth.

