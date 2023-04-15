The inside story of TikToker Shawn Howell Wayans, Marlon Wayans' son

The Wayans family is a household name in the entertainment industry, and if you are a Hollywood movie fan, you have probably heard of them. Among this family of comedic legends is Shawn Howell Wayans, son of actor and comedian Marlon Wayans, with his ex-wife Angelica Zachary. With a family history of showbiz success and wealth, many are curious about the personal story of the celebrity kid.

Shawn Howell Wayans is an American upcoming basketball player and TikToker. His father is the last born of the ten siblings, best known for his appearance in hit movies like White Chicks and Scary Movie. The youngster was named after his uncle Shawn, an actor, producer, writer, and comedian. With his connection to a line of entertainers, it will not be surprising if he follows in his father's footsteps.

Shawn Howell Wayans' profile summary

Full name Shawan Howell Wayans Gender Male Date of birth 3 February 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in kilograms 70 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Father Marlon Wayans Mother Angelica Zachary Siblings 1 Marital status Single School Buckley High School University Loyola Marymount University Profession TikToker

Shawn Howell Wayans' biography

Born in the United States to Angelica Zachary and Marlon, Shawn grew up with his older sister Amai, a homosexual now known as Kai Zachery Wayans, after the gender transition.

Shawn Howell Wayans' age

His age is 21 in 2023; he was born on 3 February 2002. The young star is African-American and holds American nationality.

Shawn Howell Wayans' mother is of half-Japanese and African-American descent, while his father hails from an African-American ethnicity. His parents married in 2005 but divorced in 2013, but they co-parent their children.

Regarding education, the celebrity kid graduated from Buckley high school in 2020. He now attends Loyola Marymount University.

Career

Shawn is a young man with many aspirations, but his career has yet to be clearly defined. He has a passion for basketball and has played for his college basketball team and also rose to prominence at the age of 12 when his father posted a video of him playing basketball on Instagram. NBA star Reggie Miller appreciated his talent and skill.

He also engages in Twitch live streams with his cousin, who bears the name of Shawn's father, Marlon. Their Twitch profile is called Marlonandshawn, and they have 243 followers, although inactive.

The upcoming basketball player is also a TikToker and usually uploads funny videos on his account. Shawn Howell Wayans' TikTok account has over 294,000 followers.

Shawn Howell Wayans' wife

Marlon's son is not married, nor is there any public information on whether he is in a relationship. There are no Shawn Howell Wayans' children for now. But his uncle Shawn has three children: Laila, Illia, and Marlon.

Do the Wayans brothers get along?

Yes, the five brothers live in peace and work together. They are the family behind successful movies and series like the Scary Movie franchise, White Chicks, I'm Gonna Git You Sucka, The Wayans Brothers, My Wife and Kids, and Dance Flick. Shawn and Marlon are the closest and named their sons each other.

Why did the Wayans brothers end?

Due to decreasing ratings and the need for a proper conclusion, the comedic television show, The Wayans Bros, was cancelled. Before its conclusion in 1999, after it started in 1995, it had aired over 100 episodes across five seasons.

Likewise, the brothers have started separate projects over the years since the reboot of In Living Color did not work. Most of the brothers are trying to put their children in the business, and a new group of Wayans family members has taken over, like Damon Wayans Jr, Craig, and Damien.

How much is Shawn Wayans worth?

Shawn Howell Wayans' net worth is still being determined. The reason is that he lives under the affluence and wealth of his parents.

Who was the first Wayans brother to get famous?

Keenen Ivory Wayans, a multi-talented writer, director, and producer, paved the way for others to rise to stardom. He was born on 8 June 1958 in New York City.

How much are the Wayans worth?

The family's combined domestic box office earnings exceed $1 billion, with $300 million attributed to Keenan, Shawn, and Marlon. The family includes five brothers and five sisters, along with some of their children, who have succeeded as actors, scriptwriters, directors, producers, and entrepreneurs.

Where did the Wayans brothers get their money?

They made a fortune from solo projects, businesses, tours, album sales, and brand endorsements. Their appearance on reality TV shows also boosted their net worth.

Who is the richest Wayans brother?

Keenan Ivory is the wealthiest brother, with a net worth of $65 million. Other family members have amassed considerable wealth, including Marlon with $40 million, Damon Wayne Sr with $35 million, Shawn with $30 million, Kim with $8 million, and Damon Wayans Jr with $5 million.

Shawn Howells Wayans is a rising star making a name for himself despite having a famous family. While not a household name in the entertainment industry, he is steadily building his unique path and could soon become a significant celebrity sensation.

