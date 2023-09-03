Bobby Sherman's sons, family, and parents: Where are they today?

Bobby Sherman's sons have remained in the shadow of their father's popularity despite following his footsteps in the entertainment industry. Their father was the teen rave in the early 1960s and this continued into the 90s even though he was no longer the handsome, blue-eyed hunk that young women used to crush on.

Bobby Sherman held a Life Pak 20 Defibrillator/Monitor. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Bobby Sherman is a larger-than-life personality who accidentally got into the entertainment industry but made the best of it. He was a singer and actor for years but chose a different career when he became a father. He is a humanitarian whose love for his family and the people around him has led him to join the Los Angeles Police Department, where he was a medical training officer.

Bobby's profile summary and bio

Full name Robert Cabot Sherman Jr Nickname Bobby Gender Male Date of birth 22 July 1943 Age 80 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Santa Monica, California, U.S. Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Mother Juanita Sherman Father Robert Cabot Sherman Sr Siblings Darlene Mack Marital status Married Wife Brigitte Sherman Ex-wife Patti Carnel Sherman (1971-1979) Children Two College Pierce College Profession Actor, singer, policeman, emergency medical technician, humanitarian Net worth $10 million

Background information

Bobby was born on 22 July 1943 to Juanita and Robert Cabot Sherman Snr. He was named Robert Cabot Sherman Jr at birth and was raised in Santa Monica, California, United States of America, alongside his sister, Darlene Mack. He is also an alumnus of California-based Pierce College.

Bobby Sherman's career

Sherman's career began when Sal Mineo wrote songs for him in 1962. He gained fame through his role in the ABC show Shindig!, and as a regular on Here Come the Brides between 1968 and 1970.

Bobby released numerous records, achieving seven gold singles and five gold albums by 1976. Hits like Little Woman and Julie, Do Ya Love Me solidified his success.

As his popularity grew, so did the need to tour extensively and catch up with his enthusiastic fans. After retiring from music, he became a paramedic, volunteering with the LAPD, even earning Reserve Officer of the Year in 1999.

Bobby Sherman appeared in the ABC TV movie Skyway to Death. Photo: American Broadcasting Companies

Source: Getty Images

He learned to do CPR and fell in love with the knowledge that he could save someone's life. He started a volunteering project that taught basic first aid and took this further by joining the Los Angeles police force, where he was in charge of medical training.

He retired from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department in 2010.

How many kids does Bobby Sherman have?

Bobby Sherman's children are two: Christopher and Tyler. He loved them so much and demonstrated this in several acts, including building them a Disneyland's Main Street replica by himself.

However, unlike their father, Bobby Sherman's sons' photos hardly grace the cover of popular magazines, although they have ventured into the music industry as he did.

Though information about Tyler Sherman, son of Bobby Sherman, is unavailable, he was reportedly born in the early 1970s.

Who is the mother of Bobby Sherman's children?

Patricia Anne Carnal, popularly known as Patti, is the mother of Chris and Tyler. She was Robert's first wife. They were married for about eight years between 1971 and 1979.

Who is Bobby Sherman's wife?

He is currently married to Brigitte Poublon. They have been married for over a decade but have no children yet. Brigitte became Bobby Sherman's spouse on 18 July 2010 in a solemn Las Vegas, Nevada, wedding.

Bobby Sherman and his wife, Brigitte Poublon. Photo: @bbscsfoundation on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

They have a passion for philanthropy and started The Brigitte & Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation, a humanitarian foundation in Ghana.

What does Bobby Sherman's children foundation do?

Initially, the foundation's purpose was to mitigate the problem of food and education in Ada, a community in Ghana. The project now does more than that, as it now supports the children's uniforms, textbooks, tuition, and health care. It also organises recreational activities such as music programs and field trips to help the community socialise.

Where does Bobby Sherman live today?

Robert still lives in America, although he has stopped appearing on television. After retiring in the late 90s, he occasionally appeared on tours and gave his fans a final concert in 2001.

Social media presence

The octogenarian does not have any verified social media presence. However, anyone looking for Bobby Sherman's family pictures can find some on fan pages.

How much is Bobby Sherman worth?

Bobby has a net worth of $10 million. He made this much from his singing and acting careers. Apart from releasing ten albums, he released 23 singles that earned him a platinum single, seven gold singles, and five gold albums.

Although relatively unknown, Bobby Sherman's sons inspired some of his most humanitarian endeavours. He is a man who never forgot to give back to the world, though he could have continued enjoying fame as one of the most idolised people in his era.

READ ALSO: Ray Combs' children and wife: What happened to them? Everything we know

Briefly shared details about Ray Combs' children and spouse. He faced personal struggles as the rating of the show, Family Feud, wavered, leading to a heartbreaking end.

The situation impacted Ray Combs' children and his wife, casting them into a challenging situation. Find out in the post what they went through.

Source: Briefly News