Ray Combs' children and wife: What happened to them? Everything we know

Ray Combs, the charismatic host of the beloved Family Feud reboot, brought laughter to millions. But behind the scenes, the story turned tragic. Ray faced personal struggles as the show's ratings wavered, leading to a heartbreaking end. This profoundly impacted Ray Combs' children and his wife, casting them into a challenging situation.

To the left is Ray Combs, the Family Feud host in 1988. To the right is Ray and Debbie Combs at the 20th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in 1993. Photo: CBS Archive, Ron Galella (Modified by editor)

Source: Getty Images

Who is Ray Combs? Ray was an accomplished American stand-up comedian, actor, and game show host in the late 1970s. He gained fame on the stand-up circuit and became the second host of the revived Family Feud game show. He also hosted Family Challenge and made appearances on notable TV shows.

Ray Combs' profile summary and bio

Full name Raymond Neil Combs Jr Nickname Ray Combs Gender Male Date of birth 3 April 1956 Age at death 40 years old Date of death 2 June 1996 Place of birth Hamilton, Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Anita Jean Waters Combs Father Raymond Neil Combs, Sr Marital status Divorced Partner Debbie Combs Children 6 School Garfield High School Profession Stand-up comedian, actor, and game show host

Who was Ray Combs?

The entertainer, Ray Combs, was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on 3 April 1956. Raymond Neil Combs, Sr. and Anita Jean Waters Combs were his parents. He was American by nationality and was 40 years of age at the time of his death on 2 June 1996.

Ray Combs' career

Ray launched his career in the '70s, aspiring to join the ranks of TV legends like Carson and Marx. Beginning at Cincinnati's Red Dog Saloon, he perfected the art of sitcom theme song sing-alongs. Leaving a furniture sales job in 1982, he moved to LA to navigate the competitive industry.

Combs' warm-up acts for Amen and The Golden Girls garnered fame, leading to an invite to Carson's Tonight Show in 1986. He secured roles on The Facts of Life and Hollywood Squares and appeared at WrestleMania VIII.

Singer Dionne Warwick, game show host Ray Combs and singer Vanessa Williams on March 6, 1989. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Despite acting roles and success, the pinnacle of Ray's career arrived in 1989 when he secured a seven-year contract for the revived Family Feud. After years of promoting the show, ratings dipped in 1992, prompting CBS to cancel it in 1993. The original host, Richard Dawson, eventually replaced him, disheartening him.

Who are Ray Combs' kids?

Ray Combs' children from left to right: Cody, Kirby, Chelsy, Whitney, Kelly and Ray Comb in 2020 (top) and 2021 (bottom). Photo: @chelsy_jae (Modified by editor)

Source: Instagram

The names of former Family Feud host Ray's six children and their birth dates include the following:

Raymond Neil Combs III (born 15 September 1978)

Kelly Jo (born 25 August 1980)

Whitney Nicole (born 26 June 1983)

Chelsy Jae (born 2 July 1987)

Kirby Lee (born 30 October 1988)

Cody Ryan Combs (born 16 March 1991)

What happened to Ray Combs' wife?

Comb's wife, Debbie, whom he had known since first grade, filed for divorce. Ray Combs' job loss and the weight of his accident-induced pain led to depression, putting a strain on their 18-year marriage.

In September 1995, the couple separated, and after an initial divorce filing, they tried to reconcile but eventually refiled. Debbie has remarried since and lives a private life. Pictures of Ray Combs' wife can be seen on her children's social media accounts.

Ray Combs' car accident

In July 1994, Ray experienced a severe car accident on a northern Los Angeles highway. This incident resulted in temporary paralysis and enduring spinal disk injuries. Despite regaining the ability to walk, the shattered disc in his spine caused ongoing and consistent pain.

Ray Combs' death

In an attempt to restart his career, Ray spent a year on various projects, all of which failed. He tried hosting a talk show and then a game program called Family Challenge, but neither took off. After a year, in June 1996, police were called to his Glendale home due to a disturbance. The former TV host had damaged furniture and was harming himself.

Ray Combs (L) and Debbie Loomis, the mother of Ray's 6 children, is pictured to the right. Photo: @chelsy_jae (Modified by editor)

Source: Instagram

Reportedly, Ray's wife, who was filing for divorce, revealed he had attempted suicide by overdosing on prescription medication. Hospitalised for psychiatric evaluation, he tragically took his life in the early hours of the following day. He hanged himself in his hospital room's closet on his wife's birthday.

What happened to Ray Combs' family?

After Ray's passing, his family confronted substantial financial hurdles. Debra, his widow, discovered a staggering debt of nearly $500,000, which included $100,000 in unpaid taxes and approximately $150,000 in loans and credit card obligations.

As per statements, Ray's inadequate financial management became evident, reflected in the failure of his Ohio comedy clubs and a $470,000 mortgage on their home. Following foreclosure, his wife and children relocated to a more affordable rental, leaving their five-bedroom Glendale residence of 11 years.

Ray Combs' children once relished the brief brush with recognition from their father's fame. Tragedy struck, claiming both their father and their home. Now mature, they lead discreet lives, carrying the Combs legacy.

READ ALSO: Audrey Hepburn's children and grandchildren: All about the family tree

As published on Briefly.co.za, Audrey Hepburn was one of the best actresses in Hollywood during her lifetime and continues to be eulogised posthumously in biographies. Her children are crucial in upholding her legacy as an actress and humanitarian.

Audrey Hepburn's children, Sean and Luca, are in the acting business and have made a name for themselves while ensuring their mother is remembered for her contribution to the industry. The half-brothers are married with kids, some of whom have taken after their grandmother. Please find out more in the post.

Source: Briefly News