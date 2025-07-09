Orlando Pirates Confirm Monnapule Saleng Loan Move to Orbit College
Orlando Pirates have announced the future of Monnapule Saleng. Speculation had been rife over Saleng's immediate future, having last played for the Buccaneers in December last year.
In a statement on the club's website, it confirmed reports of his loan move to Orbit College. The statement was brief and without much detail.
Developing story...
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a passionate sports journalist with six years of experience covering African and global sports. Harrison provides sharp analysis, engaging commentary, and compelling storytelling. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za