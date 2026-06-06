"Job Well Done": KZN Residents Forcefully Evict Illegal Immigrants from RDP Homes With SAPS in Video
- Community members in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have begun a self-organised campaign to "take back" RDP houses
- The KZN government uncovered an RDP housing fraud syndicate, and it sparked further outrage amid anti-foreigner sentiment in South Africa
- Community members rallied behind evictions ahead of the 30 June national deadline for undocumented migrants
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On June 4, 2026, angry residents in a KwaZulu-Natal community intensified efforts to reclaim government-subsidised RDP. The men and women gathered to take houses from individuals they identified as undocumented foreign nationals. SAPS were also on the scene.
Frustration over the RDP housing waitlist left KZN residents up in arms, and they took to the streets. A video by @thabiso.mrmayor.s captured the moment SAPS escorted people out of RDP houses while the community gathered around in support: The suspected foreigners living in the RDP were led in a police van with their belongings. Watch the video below:
RDP fraud sparks anger in SA
While the provincial government urged citizens to avoid vigilantism. Mzansi online users reflected on decades of waiting while homes intended for the poor ended up in the wrong hands. Despite the speed of the official process has not kept pace with public demand. With the 30 June 2026 deadline looming, residents' anger continues to rise.
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The movement is also fueled by a severe housing backlog and recent discoveries of RDP housing fraud involving municipal officials, traditional leaders, and even inmates. This local activism coincides with an intensified provincial government crackdown led by Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma. Read people's comments below:
BST FLORA35 was upset by the video of the RDP eviction:
"How did they get the houses? It's so depressing."
Katso expressed support for KZN residents:
"One thing I know is that KZN will WIN this fight ! ✊🏾"
senga memela applauded SAPS for getting involved:
"I love the police of KZN, they are protectors of the Kingdom of KwaZulu✊🏾"
user3239302030493 shared their experience trying to get an RDP:
"I registered for the RDP house in 2008 at Polokwane Municipality, and till today, I'm still on the waiting list. Imagine I'm renting."
Kenneth 🇿🇦 appreciated the movement against illegal immigration:
"Thank you, March, and March a job well done 👏"
loxion 🇿🇦🇿🇦 was impressed by the SAPS officers:
"Police are there to protect lives and property, that's all."
fezile1509 maJobe was chuffed with the movement:
"When the time is right I the lord will make it happen,🙏"
MaZwide remarked:
"Waze wasiphatha kahle unyaka ka 2026 🤏(2026 is treating us very well.)"
Other Briefly News stories about illegal immigrants
- Illegal immigrants were arrested in Mpumalanga during a march against undocumented foreigners in South Africa.
- A video showed in the RDP house that was allegedly turned into an illegal school, and the video left South Africans divided
- South Africans shared their reactions to an undocumented foreigner who was arrested for making fun of South Africans.
- The Western Cape government issued a statement slamming attacks against illegal immigrants in recent nationwide movements.
"Here's our answer Mr Malema": Vendor starts business to replace foreigners after protests in TikTok video
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za