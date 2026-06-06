Community members in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have begun a self-organised campaign to "take back" RDP houses

The KZN government uncovered an RDP housing fraud syndicate, and it sparked further outrage amid anti-foreigner sentiment in South Africa

Community members rallied behind evictions ahead of the 30 June national deadline for undocumented migrants

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KZN residents removed suspected immigrants from RDPs with SAPS officers. Image: SAPS . Facebook / @phophiramathuba / X

Source: UGC

On June 4, 2026, angry residents in a KwaZulu-Natal community intensified efforts to reclaim government-subsidised RDP. The men and women gathered to take houses from individuals they identified as undocumented foreign nationals. SAPS were also on the scene.

Frustration over the RDP housing waitlist left KZN residents up in arms, and they took to the streets. A video by @thabiso.mrmayor.s captured the moment SAPS escorted people out of RDP houses while the community gathered around in support: The suspected foreigners living in the RDP were led in a police van with their belongings. Watch the video below:

RDP fraud sparks anger in SA

While the provincial government urged citizens to avoid vigilantism. Mzansi online users reflected on decades of waiting while homes intended for the poor ended up in the wrong hands. Despite the speed of the official process has not kept pace with public demand. With the 30 June 2026 deadline looming, residents' anger continues to rise.

The movement is also fueled by a severe housing backlog and recent discoveries of RDP housing fraud involving municipal officials, traditional leaders, and even inmates. This local activism coincides with an intensified provincial government crackdown led by Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma. Read people's comments below:

South African online users discussed the need for RDPs. Image: Magda Elhers / Pexels

Source: UGC

BST FLORA35 was upset by the video of the RDP eviction:

"How did they get the houses? It's so depressing."

Katso expressed support for KZN residents:

"One thing I know is that KZN will WIN this fight ! ✊🏾"

senga memela applauded SAPS for getting involved:

"I love the police of KZN, they are protectors of the Kingdom of KwaZulu✊🏾"

user3239302030493 shared their experience trying to get an RDP:

"I registered for the RDP house in 2008 at Polokwane Municipality, and till today, I'm still on the waiting list. Imagine I'm renting."

Kenneth 🇿🇦 appreciated the movement against illegal immigration:

"Thank you, March, and March a job well done 👏"

loxion 🇿🇦🇿🇦 was impressed by the SAPS officers:

"Police are there to protect lives and property, that's all."

fezile1509 maJobe was chuffed with the movement:

"When the time is right I the lord will make it happen,🙏"

MaZwide remarked:

"Waze wasiphatha kahle unyaka ka 2026 🤏(2026 is treating us very well.)"

Other Briefly News stories about illegal immigrants

Source: Briefly News