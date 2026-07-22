South African woman Mokgadi Mbatha, who relocated to Malawi for love, shared a TikTok video from inside a local Shoprite store

The clip showed price tags on everyday items, including sanitary pads and bakery goods, listed in Malawian Kwacha

Mzansi flooded the comments, joking about the prices before realising the amounts convert to far less in rand

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Screenshots taken from Mokgadi Mbatha's content on her TikTok. Images: Mokgadi Mbatha

Source: TikTok

South African woman Mokgadi Mbatha, who moved to Malawi for love, shared a TikTok video from a Shoprite store. She posted the clip on 26 June 2026, and it quickly drew mixed reactions from Mzansi.

Mbatha visited the store with her partner and filmed several shelves inside. The footage showed price tags on everyday items sold at the branch. Viewers immediately noticed how different the numbers looked compared to home.

Mzansi spots big price differences

The video showed sanitary pads priced at over 19,000 Malawian Kwacha on the shelf. A slice of cake nearby carried a tag reading 1,500 Kwacha. Commenters rushed to work out what those figures meant in rand.

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Several viewers admitted the prices looked shocking before they did the maths. Once converted, the amounts turned out to be far cheaper than expected. One commenter estimated a pricey-looking item cost roughly fifty rand once converted.

Other viewers focused on the unfamiliar currency shown in the clip. They asked what the Malawian currency is actually called. Some said they had never seen Kwacha notes before watching the video.

The store visit forms part of Mbatha’s wider content about her move abroad. She has been documenting her relocation to Malawi on TikTok. Her posts often compare daily life and shopping habits between the two countries.

Watch the video below:

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A South African man now living in Alabama shared a detailed vlog reflecting on his life after relocating in 2019, giving viewers a glimpse into his daily routine at the farm.

A South African teacher living in China shared a video showing his wife filling up his car with 31.4 litres of petrol.

Source: Briefly News