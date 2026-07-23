Xolile Vesile posted a TikTok video ranting about a confusing toilet paper special at a Clicks store, questioning the store's pricing logic

He said the deal showed two packs for R99.99 and one pack for R120, but shoppers only saw "per pack" in small print

South Africans flooded the comments, with a former Clicks cashier saying she explained the same pricing confusion to customers every single day

Screenshots taken from the video. Images: Xolile Vesile

Source: TikTok

Xolile Vesile ranted about Clicks toilet paper pricing in a TikTok video. He posted the clip on TikTok on 23 July 2026 from a Clicks store.

Vesile, who built a following on social media for his relatable, everyday rants, said the store advertised two packs for R99.99 per pack, confusing shoppers. Vesile explained that many buyers thought the R99.99 price covered both packs together. He said Clicks should just combine the numbers and simplify the special. Instead, customers had to work out the mathematics themselves at the till counter.

Vesile said some shoppers argued with cashiers after misreading the pricing board. Some thought they would pay R99.99 for two packs combined. Others only noticed the small “per pack” wording once they reached the till.

Vesile said the special should simply read two for R200 or one for R120. He felt the current wording tricked customers into expecting a lower total. He called the pricing setup false advertising and asked Clicks to fix it.

Mzansi reacts to the video

South Africans flooded the comments with their own toilet paper confusion stories. Some admitted they read “per pack” only after standing at the till. A former Clicks cashier said she explained the pricing daily to confused customers. Another shopper said a cashier once embarrassed her over the same mix-up.

Many commenters agreed the small “per pack” text caused most of the confusion. Others praised Vesile for calling out the store publicly online. The clip continues to circulate as more shoppers share similar Clicks experiences.

Watch the video below:

More about store specials

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A TikTok post by South African account Deal Drop SA revealed a range of Woolworths discounts, shared on 26 May 2026, covering food, cleaning products, and household staples across several categories.

Source: Briefly News