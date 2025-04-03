Who is Tracy Butler? Age and biography of the ABC 7 meteorologist

Tracy Butler, an American meteorologist, has captivated audiences with her expertise and charisma. As ABC 7 Chicago's longest-serving female meteorologist, Butler delivers precise weather updates, solidifying her status as a trusted media figure.

Tracy Butler's profile summary

Full name Tracy Butler Gender Female Place of birth Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 5 inches Relationship status Married Husband Michael Butler Children Cassandra and Cristyna Education Mississippi State University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania Profession Meteorologist and TV personality Social media Facebook

Who is Tracy Butler?

Tracy Butler is an American meteorologist best known as a weather forecaster on ABC 7 News channel since 1995. She holds a degree in broadcasting from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and later obtained certification in meteorology from Mississippi State University in 2001.

How old is Tracy Butler?

The weathercaster celebrates her birthday on March 20 every year, although details about her birth year are not public. Tracy was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States, and resides in Chicago, Illinois.

Who is Tracy Butler's husband?

Tracy Butler is married to Michael Butler, a fellow Pittsburgh native. The celebrity couple first met in 1990 on a blind date arranged by Tracy's cousin. After two years of dating, they exchanged their nuptials on September 5, 1992.

How many children does Tracy Butler have?

Tracy Butler is a proud mother to two daughters, Cassandra and Cristyna, thriving in sports and education. During a 2021 interview, Butler spoke about her then 18 and 15-year-old daughters, revealing their passion for tennis. She said,

I have a daughter, Cassandra, who is 18 and just graduated high school and a 15-year-old daughter, Crystina. Both are incredible students and athletes. They both play tennis.

What is Tracy Butler known for?

Tracy Butler is a popular meteorologist and television personality, best known for her role as the longest-running female meteorologist and the chief meteorologist at ABC 7 Chicago. She has been broadcasting weather news and forecasts for decades.

She debuted her career as a weathercaster at WTRF-TV in Wheeling, West Virginia, and later worked at WRIC-TV in Richmond, Virginia, and WFMJ-TV in Youngstown, Ohio. She joined ABC 7 Chicago in 1994 and has since appeared on several programs, including Good Morning America and Windy City Live.

Tracy has received numerous accolades, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Weather Broadcasting and recognition from the American Meteorological Society. She is also a member of the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society.

Is Tracy Butler retiring?

The popular television personality is yet to retire from her role as a meteorologist anchor at ABC 7 Chicago. Additionally, her social media profiles show ongoing engagement with her work and community in her role as a meteorologist.

Trivia facts

TV broadcasting has been Butler's dream since she was in the seventh grade.

Tracy was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2018. However, after undergoing a series of treatments, she announced that she was cancer-free.

Tracy Butler's salary is estimated to be over $60,000.

She celebrates her birthday on March 20 of every year.

Tracy is a furry mom to a silver lab named Bailey.

Through her Weather Sketcher's club, Butler inspires children to send their weather-inspired drawings, with the best drawings standing a chance to air on ABC News This Morning.

Tracy Butler's legacy as a meteorologist is marked by excellence, resilience, and community service. Her unwavering commitment to accurate forecasts and public safety has earned her widespread admiration. Beyond broadcasting, Tracy's contributions to charity and education reflect her multifaceted influence.

