News of Gabriel Basso's daughter first made headlines in mid-2020. The Night Agent star, who is notoriously private, shocked fans by announcing the arrival of his child via a surprise Instagram post. Uploading a picture of the infant, he reportedly wrote:

There's a new Basso on the planter.

Gabriel Basso at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2025. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto, Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Gabriel Basso is a father to one daughter, born in 2020 , whose identity he has chosen to keep private.

, whose identity he has chosen to keep private. He maintains a highly private personal life and is currently single, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationship.

and is currently single, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationship. Gabriel has an extensive athletic and martial arts background, including boxing, taekwondo, and Muay Thai.

Profile summary

Full name Louis Gabriel Basso III Date of birth 11 December 1994 Age 30 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri, United States Current residence United States (exact location not publicly disclosed) Nationality American Mother Marcie Basso Father Louis J. Basso Jr. Siblings Alexandra and Annalise Relationship status Single Children One daughter School Homeschooled Profession Actor Net worth $1.5 million

Who is Gabriel Basso's daughter?

Gabriel Basso is a father to one daughter, whose name has not been publicly disclosed. The actor welcomed his child during the COVID-19 pandemic and confirmed the news in a November 2020 interview with KSDK-TV, saying:

I just had a little girl, so that's my focus right now. I am drumming a lot. This COVID thing has limited options at the moment. I'd love a job, but it's not really up to me.

Facts about Gabriel Basso. Photo: Earl Gibson III/Deadline on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

His daughter is five years old in 2025

Gabriel Basso's daughter is currently five years old. She was reportedly born in 2020.

He began his career as a child actor

Born Louis Gabriel Basso III on 11 December 1994 in St. Louis, Missouri, Gabriel began his acting career as a child. He reportedly appeared in minor roles in feature films in early 2007 while still living in Missouri, including Meet Bill.

Basso was raised alongside his siblings by his parents in Missouri. In 2008, he relocated to Los Angeles with his mother and sisters, Alexandra and Annalise, both of whom were also pursuing acting careers.

According to STL Today, he secured professional representation within his first week in Los Angeles and soon landed a lead role in the Dailymotion Kids web series Ghost Town. Since he began his acting career, some of Gabriel Basso's movies and TV shows, as shared on IMDb, include:

S/N Title Role Year of release 1 A House of Dynamite Deputy National Security Advisor Jake Baerington 2025 2 The Night Agent Peter Sutherland 2023–2025 3 Juror #2 James Michael Sythe 2024 4 Trigger Warning Mike 2024 5 The Strangers: Chapter 1 Gregory 2024 6 Hillbilly Elegy J.D. Vance 2020 7 American Wrestler: The Wizard Jimmy Petersen 2016 8 Ithaca Tobey George 2015 9 The Red Road Brian Rogers 2014 10 Anatomy of the Tide Kyle Waterman 2013

Gabriel Basso at the L.A. Special Screening of The Night Agent held at the Tudum Theater in March 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Gabriel initially had interests in sports

Before pursuing acting full-time, Gabriel Basso aspired to become a great football player. In a March 2023 interview with People, he said:

I wanted to play football, and they said, 'Well, you could be in a football movie and you can score the winning goal.' And I was like, 'Yeah, but that's a pseudo experience. I don't get to actually do the thing.'

Basso has maintained a physically demanding lifestyle throughout his career. He has spoken openly about his extensive martial arts background, including boxing, taekwondo, kickboxing, and grappling. In an April 2023 interview with Tudum, he said:

I've boxed my whole life. I did taekwondo as a child, which is a sort of sport fighting. I think it helped my movement. I’ve also done kickboxing and Muay Thai. Grappling is new to me and I’ve been learning. [UFC Hall of Famer and actor] Bas Rutten is sort of my coach. I’ve been training with him a bunch.

Gabriel Basso does not have a girlfriend

Basso is not currently in a public relationship. According to Distractify, the actor is single. His social media presence primarily highlights his training routines, boxing practice, and outdoor activities rather than romantic relationships.

Luciane Buchanan and Gabriel Basso attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's The Night Agent at TUDUM Theater in March 2023. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

The actor prefers a private life because of his "enemies"

Despite his rising public profile, Gabriel Basso is known for maintaining a highly private personal life. He has explained that withholding personal details is a deliberate choice, aimed at preventing unnecessary scrutiny and maintaining control over his public narrative.

In a now-deleted Instagram post shared by Hollywood Life, the actor reportedly shared a photo of himself with a daughter in February 2023, writing:

A glimpse into the pit of insanity. If you live in the midst of chaos, your thinking becomes chaotic and disorganized. Indeed. That is my ultimate secret to remaining inhumanely tense and on edge. Always keep yourself guessing so that your enemies and rivals won't have any idea what your next move will be.

Gabriel Basso is not Latino

The American actor is of Italian and Irish descent, though his Italian roots through his paternal grandfather connect him to Romance language origins. His parents are Louis J. Basso Jr. and Marcie Basso.

Gabriel Basso at a special Los Angeles screening of Netflix's A House of Dynamite on October 09, 2025. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

What is Gabriel Basso's real name? The actor was born Louis Gabriel Basso III.

The actor was born Louis Gabriel Basso III. Who are Gabriel Basso's parents? Gabriel Basso’s parents are Louis J. Basso Jr., a lawyer, and Marcie Basso, an actress.

Gabriel Basso’s parents are Louis J. Basso Jr., a lawyer, and Marcie Basso, an actress. Is Gabriel Basso married? The actor is single and has not shared details of his love relationship with anyone.

The actor is single and has not shared details of his love relationship with anyone. Do Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan get along? Despite their electric on-screen chemistry in The Night Agent, Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchana remain close friends and colleagues.

Conclusion

The revelation of the birth of Gabriel Basso's daughter in August 2020 came as a total shock to his fanbase. While many celebrities live their lives in the spotlight, the actor has managed to keep his journey into fatherhood private. He focuses on career and its related activities.

READ MORE: Who is Ava Eliot Jackman? Meet Hugh Jackman's daughter

As Briefly.co.za published, Ava Eliot Jackman is an American-born celebrity kid best recognised as the adoptive child of the Australian actors Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness. Ava's father is widely known for his roles in X-Men, Les Misérables, and The Greatest Showman.

Source: Briefly News