ActionSA MP Dereleen James posted a photo with General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during a Cape Flats oversight visit in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, on 27 May 2026. The picture landed on social media, and Mzansi completely lost it.

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Dereleen James and Lt. Gen Mkhwanazi in Mitchells Plain for an oversight visit on the Cape Flats. Image: Dereleen James

Source: Facebook

The two were spotted together in the heart of Fadiel Adams’ hometown, and the internet had a lot to say.

James, ActionSA’s Western Cape chairperson, has spent years fighting for the Cape Flats. She founded the Yellow Ribbon Foundation and has pushed hard for government action on drugs and gang violence. Mkhwanazi is no stranger to the area either, having spoken publicly about the drug trade flowing through Cape Town’s harbours.

Mzansi had one thing on their mind

South Africans flooded the comments with love and big energy. Many called for Mkhwanazi to be appointed as the country’s next National Commissioner. Others wanted James named as his deputy or right-hand adviser.

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One follower pointed out that the General was looking well-fed, with his round cheeks getting their own shoutout in the comments. The post had people smiling from ear to ear.

But not everyone was just gushing. Some commenters pointed out the timing of the visit. Fadiel Adams, the NCC MP who faces a fraud arrest warrant, has been at war with the SAPS over alleged misconduct. Seeing Mkhwanazi standing in Adams’ own backyard was not lost on anyone online.

The loudest message in the comments, though, was simple. People want Mkhwanazi stationed in the Western Cape permanently, and they believe James belongs right beside him.

See the post below:

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Source: Briefly News