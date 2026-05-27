Social media is buzzing with speculation following the spicy rumours that Thakgi Ledwaba and his former Piano Pulse co-host Khanyi Mars are a couple

According to the fans of the show and rumoured couple, this has been going on for some time, with some even joking that the pair have started to look alike

This falls on the heels of Khanyi's sudden exit from the controversial podcast, and peeps have now begun to speculate that the reason may be tied to Thakgi

Thakgi Ledwaba and Khanyi Mars are rumoured to be dating. Images: thakgiabhorshumans, ii_marss

Source: Instagram

Word on the X (formerly Twitter) streets is that podcasters Thakgi Ledwaba and Khanyi Mars have been seeing each other on the down low. This, according to social media watchdogs who have been tracking the pair's online behaviour, convinced that they are more than just colleagues.

On 27 May 2026, ElsSaidIt expressed both shock and disbelief after seemingly coming across apparent evidence confirming the romance between the former Piano Pulse co-hosts.

"So Thakgi and Mars are really dating?"

The claim sparked a series of reactions from the user's followers who have seemingly been suspicious of the pair's close bond.

Khanyi, who recently announced her exit from The Music Pulse, was previously linked to rapper Tony Dayimane, having confirmed their relationship and eventual breakup in mid-2025.

Her former co-host, on the other hand, was at the centre of an explosive gender based violence (GBV) scandal in early 2026, after a woman who was said to be his ex-girlfriend went public and accused the podcaster of assaulting her in 2023. He later managed to clear his name, and the woman was ordered to issue a public apology and withdraw her statements.

The rumours surrounding his alleged relationship with Khanyi arrive just days after he posted a video of her blowing a kiss to the camera in one of his Instagram updates. While this wouldn't be the first time he snuck her snap in her photo dumps, to fans, it was the ultimate confirmation of their blossoming romance.

See the posts below.

Social media weighs in on the rumoured relationship

Fans and critics shared their thoughts on the alleged new couple in town. Read some of the comments below.

DiketsoMokhine_ claimed:

"And they're starting to look alike."

mofo_refilwe expressed disapproval:

"Dating a co-host on a podcast network that thrives on exposing files is a wild extreme sport. You guys are brave. We will be watching."

MalumeRichie asked:

"So that’s the reason why she’s not on there anymore?"

Nombulelo_Buly claimed:

"He’s been smitten since the Piano wrapped 2024 episode."

Fans believe podcasters Thakgi Ledwaba and Khanyi Mars are secretly dating. Images: thakgiabhorshumans, ii_marss

Source: Instagram

THULANI__44 reacted:

"Nota wasn't lying."

Nneka15396321 said:

"They actually make sense."

Lerato_Motala confirmed:

"They've been dating, and trust me, I love how they are doing it privately for us not to notice. Nota has been saying, even Sfiso."

realasainbeekay added:

"Mars actually left the network after an episode where Nota kept exposing them."

Letoya Makhene's daughter slams her relationships

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Letoya Makhene's daughter criticising her choices in romantic partners.

The former Generations actress' child accused her of desperately looking for a father for them in her new partners, which she revealed was pushing her children away.

Source: Briefly News