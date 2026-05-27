MaYeni went on Instagram live and defended her husband, Musa Mseleku, from online trolls who called him an idiot

The second wife of Musa Mseleku surprised many of her followers with her remarks, especially since she is known for fighting Musa on TV

Her friends joined in, and they roasted the troll who called Mseleku an idiot, unleashing a mountain of insults

MaYeni and her friends defend Musa Mseleku from trolls. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star MaYeni was not having it when her followers started insulting her husband, Musa Mseleku.

On Instagram live the second wife of Musa Mseleku singled out a troll who called Mseleku an idiot, and her friends joined in on the fun.

MaYeni drags troll for filth

While in a moving car with her friends, seemingly on a road trip, MaYeni went on Instagram live, where she engaged with her followers. While there, she read the comments and landed on one from a troll, who said Musa was an idiot.

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Not taking the insult lying down, MaYeni dragged the said troll and warned them against disrespecting her husband.

"Are you calling my husband an idiot? Oh no, shame. You can't do that. We have to think about what we say before we say it. You are too forward," she said.

Her friends joined in and cursed the X troll out with a mountain of swear words, much to MaYeni's amusement.

"Yes, we are all crazy. How can you say that about my man?" she laughed.

Watch the X video below:

Mzansi reacts to MaYeni defending Musa

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@ThaBongc agreed with MaYeni:

"I may have been hurt by my baby dad, but he is still the father of my kid. I can’t allow people to call him an idiot just because he does things I don’t like. What about my kids then? Must they shear me or see me allow people to call their dad an idiot ?? Never."

@Nkulerrrh shared:

"MaYeni is just like me. I'm the one who can call him that, not outsiders! I hate him as a lover, but as a father of my kids, I still like him. He may not be a good boyfriend, but he’s the FATHER OF MY CHILD. No one has the right to call him funny names except me. Because he’s hurt ME."

@KhosiMbath19332 said:

"Good MaYeni, this is how a wife defends her husband. He is still your husband, no matter what he does. This is how it's done, and deal with him in private."

MaYeni and her friends defended Musa Mseleku from trolls on Instagram. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa says MaYeni was righful number

In a previous report from Briefly News, in an episode of Uthando Nesthembu, Musa Mseleku dropped a bombshell about his marriage to his second wife, Nokukhanya "MaYeni".

As fans were waiting to bid the show goodbye after the very last episode, they were left with more questions than answers after the famous polygamist revealed that MaYeni was the rightful matriarch of the Mseleku household, but apparent family conflicts got in the way of him marrying her/

Source: Briefly News