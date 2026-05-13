Reality TV star MaYeni has caused a stir on social media when she danced for her husband Musa Mseleku at an award ceremony

The video clip from an episode of Uthando Nes'thembu had fans floored, with some people saying she is a whole mood

In the same episode, MaYeni confronted Musa Mseleku over her exclusion from her son's lobola negotiations

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MaYeni Dancing for Hubby Musa Mseleku Has Fans Floored: “She’s a Whole Mood”

Source: Instagram

The one wife that most fans cannot help but love, MaYeni, gave fans more reason to love her. The second wife of Musa Mseleku caused a stir on social media when she danced for her husband at an award ceremony.

A photo of MaYeni breaking it down on the dance floor was taken from a video clip from an episode of Uthando Nes'thembu. Many people end up saying she is a whole mood, and they aspire to be as carefree as she is.

MaYeni dances for Musa Mseleku

In the same episode, MaYeni confronted Musa Mseleku over her exclusion from her son's lobola negotiations

Her friend, Wendy Mbatha, took to Instagram to share a picture of MaYeni dancing for Mseleku at the awards ceremony. The screenshot made it look like she was twerking.

"Awwwww, Chomi. Twerker, my love," she captioned the Instagram post.

Watch the X video:

Mzansi reacts to Wendy's post

Below are some of the reactions to the post, and what people said about MaYeni this Season.

tsile_t said:

"I love this woman, she can easily be misunderstood because she stands for her convictions ukulanda fresh Ke lo mama she solves the problem, not the person."

tricia_pee replied:

"Your polygamy would have been functioning better if Shibase were the MATRIARCH. She is very grounded, articulate and emotionally intelligent."

Missy_chelsea tate:

"I need whoever her therapist is. Lol, the only one who got a positive character development since season 1."

asiphe_bhebeza gush:

"Awuu Shibase. The original first wife ka Mseleku. Your Soulmate babakhe. What a genuine and sincere woman. She doesn’t pretend. She’s true to herself."

kerotse_k reacted:

"We're seeing a calmer version of Shibase this season, a season of no noise and living for you Shibase."

MaYeni said she was excluded

In a previous report from Briefly News, MaYeni said the preparations for the negotiations happened in her home; however, she was not informed, nor did she get involved.

"People ask me about this, but I honestly do not know anything," she said. "I gave birth to a son, but when he decided to lobola someone, he forgot that he had a mother. Everything happened right here in this house, while I was here, but nobody told me anything," she said.

She continued crashing out, saying she had Mpumelelo outside of wedlock, and at some point, she and Musa broke up, so she had to take care of their son alone.

"We got back together, but now, when there is something that they do together, they sideline me. Therefore, I cannot answer to a daughter-in-law I know nothing about. I hope that the girl's family, when they watch this show, they know that I do not know ther child because Mseleku never told me about her," she closed off.

Source: Briefly News