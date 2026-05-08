Social media users came out in their numbers to troll Mpiloenhle Mseleku under her comments section

On the latest episode of Uthando Nes'thembu , Musa Mseleku's daughter, Methuli Mseleku, got to meet her siblings during her father's birthday celebrations

However, none of the kids seemed to be happy or jumping for joy to meet her, and Mpilo claimed that she was sick

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Thobile MaKhumalo slammed trolls who targeted Mpilo Mseleku. Image: u.enhle

Source: Instagram

On Thursday night's episode of Uthando Nes'thembu, Mseleku introduced his youngest child, Methuli Mseleku, to his other ten kids. Things did not go well, as the majority of the kids were not happy to meet her.

For Enhle, she claimed that she was sick and did not want to hold the baby. Mseleku denied this claim, saying she was not sick when they got there. Under her latest post, trolls targeted Enhle in Methuli's defence.

X user @UmzukuluKaFlo posted screenshots from Mpilo's Instagram comments section, and with almost every negative comment, you will find MaKhumalo defending Mpilo.

"So Mpilo has been getting backlash from last night's episode on her latest Instagram post. MaK is steadily defending her daughter (as she should) kwi comment section," the post was captioned.

Mzansi responds to Baby Methuli drama

Below are some of the reactions from social media users who found the trolling to be unnecessary.

@Aphie91 stated:

"I'm glad that Ma K is protecting her cub from cyber bullies. The same people didn't ask why Musa was so cold to Nkanyezi and didn't hold her."

@SEEEE257 stated:

"And the thing is, she might carry that energy of not being wanted in the family her whole life. The way she arrived is really not good. Samke should've waited."

@Fem_cocktails stated:

"The kid is unlikable simply because we saw how she was conceived and forced onto everyone in the family. She will always carry that annoying thing with her. Poor child."

@Lebohan19818364 responded:

"Mina, I was not even going to let my child go to the meet-and-greet. It felt like he was forcing her to be accepted by the family."

@Nonny_Mpata stated:

"Oh, baby Met, your father is old and about to go. Oh, your mother is making sure that you’ll suffer when that man is gone because Bhikoz and her kids will not be there for you, and the money maker has written you off because your parents are dumb."

@hlogi_t defended Enhle:

"I think most people are projecting because they were born out of wedlock, or they have kids with people’s husbands, because one thing about matrimonial kids, it’s either you are one of them or not."

Mpilo appreciates mother in sweet post

In a previous report from Briefly News, Enhle, gushed over her in a touching social media post that left fans in their feelings

The post reflected the pair's unbreakable bond and Enhle's undeniable appreciation and admiration for her mother, whom she described as her "anchor"

Fans and followers couldn't help but gush over the relationship that they had built, especially following the tense marital drama MaKhumalo had experienced in recent months

Source: Briefly News