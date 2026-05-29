Cape Town investor reveals the hidden side of Airbnb income

Unexpected apartment issues and surprise bills added up faster than viewers expected

The property owner explained why Airbnb is more about long-term wealth than quick cash

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She listed the hidden costs in owning property. Image: @morongwesm

Source: Instagram

A Cape Town-based property investor, posting under @morongwesm, has shared a candid breakdown of what it really costs to run Airbnb apartments in the city. Mzansi came prepared to learn.

The Instagram video, posted on 28 May 2026, highlights both the earning potential and the often-overlooked expenses tied to short-term rentals. In the clip, the host explains that while peak tourist months can generate strong income, quieter seasons—especially winter—can significantly reduce earnings, sometimes by half or more. She explained

“During peak periods, which is usually around eight months of the year in Cape Town, one apartment can generate strong monthly revenue...The remaining four months, especially winter, can be significantly quieter. And sometimes you make half of that income or even less.”

She showed the value of her properties. Image: @morongwesm

Source: Instagram

Summer looks good, winter's a different story

The creator notes that Cape Town’s Airbnb demand is seasonal, with roughly eight strong months and about four slower months annually. During quieter periods, income drops sharply, making budgeting and long-term planning essential.

Beyond standard expenses like cleaning, electricity, and maintenance, the host revealed unexpected costs such as:

Plumbing repairs

Appliance replacements

Furniture wear and tear

Repainting and general upkeep

These unplanned expenses reportedly totalled between R12,000 and R18,000 over time for a single apartment.

“I recently went into my apartment in Cape Town CBD and found unexpected repairs....somewhere between R12,000 and R18,000.”

Despite the challenges, the investor stressed that Airbnb should be viewed as part of a long-term property strategy rather than quick monthly profit. One apartment, purchased for around R1.4 million in 2023, is now estimated to be worth about R2.5 million, according to the creator.

“It’s about building an asset portfolio over time, increasing your overall value, and creating long-term wealth slowly and realistically.”

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi weighs in on Airbnb realities

South Africans flooded the comment section with praise, personal property insights and honest takes about the realities of Airbnb investing. Many appreciated the creator’s transparency about hidden expenses and long-term wealth building. This is what people said on her page:

misiwe_xolo said:

“I love this series Mo! Very informative 🙌”

sibu_glamfit wrote:

“👏 wow 🤯

noxyjalionsite said:

“Love this 👏🏽👏🏽 The hidden costs get people every time. Property investment is not a short-term cash cow. It takes work, time and patience 💡”

khensani_wonder explained:

“I’ve always wanted to buy apartments for investment. Thank you for sharing more on hidden costs. I’m convinced😅”

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Source: Briefly News