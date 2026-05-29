France and Toulon winger Gael Drean faces a lengthy spell out of rugby after a serious medical diagnosis

The rising rugby star had emerged as one of the most exciting attacking players in Europe before the setback

Concerns around player health in rugby continue to grow following several high-profile medical retirements

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An international rugby star is set to be sidelined for months after a genetic condition was discovered that requires heart surgery.

Toulon's French wing Gael Drean runs with the ball during the French Top 14 rugby union match between Rugby Club Toulonnais (Toulon) and Aviron Bayonnais (Bayonne). Image: Thibaud MORITZ

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French player Gael Drean, who earned his first cap during the 2026 Six Nations and also plays for Toulon, will miss the start of the Nations Championship in July.

Toulon coach Pierre Mignoni confirmed that the winger will spend several months on the sidelines while undergoing treatment. Despite the seriousness of the situation, Mignoni stressed that the club remains fully committed to Drean’s future.

“Gael will need to have heart surgery. It’s naturally something that sounds alarming, but it does not affect our confidence in him or his future at the club,” Mignoni said.

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Mignoni admitted the procedure is more serious than a routine operation, but insisted Drean is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Toulon coach revealed the French star is targeting a return around November, adding that the surgery is being done to protect both his rugby career and his long-term health.

Mignoni also explained that Toulon had been aware of a minor genetic condition since Drean joined the club four years ago. After closely monitoring the situation, the club decided surgery was the best option for his future on and off the field.

“It’s not a routine procedure. It’s a little scary, but he’s receiving excellent care and he’ll be back quite soon,” Mignoni added.

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Gael Drean's career and Toulon's rise

Drean’s breakthrough came after joining RC Toulon in 2022, where he made an immediate impact in the Top 14. The winger quickly became one of the club’s most dangerous attacking weapons, scoring tries consistently and earning a reputation as a match-winner.

Reports in France described him as a “serial scorer” capable of changing games within moments.

See the post below on X.

His explosive acceleration has become one of his biggest trademarks. According to reports from Toulon’s performance staff, Drean has reached speeds close to 37 km/h, making him one of the fastest players in French rugby.

His pace and powerful hand-offs have drawn comparisons with some of the sport’s elite finishers.

Gael Drean of Toulon (C) in action during the Top 14 match between Racing 92 and Toulon at Paris La Defence Arena on May 16, 2026, in Nanterre, France. Image: Federico Pestellini

Source: Getty Images

Rugby stars facing serious health setbacks

Earlier this year, French rugby star Uini Atonio was reportedly taken to the hospital after suffering a heart-related medical scare, which ultimately forced him into retirement.

Other rugby players, including Springboks legend Steven Kitshoff, have also endured career-ending setbacks. Kitshoff was forced to retire in 2025 following a serious injury.

Stormers training collision leaves players injured

Briefly News previously reported that the Springboks camp has been rocked after a serious training incident involving Stormers players left one Bok star doubtful ahead of the upcoming international Test season.

Source: Briefly News