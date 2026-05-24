Cheslin Kolbe is reportedly on the verge of returning to the Stormers in a deal involving several major stakeholders

The Springbok star’s possible homecoming has sparked excitement around the Stormers’ ambitious Project 2029 plans

Reports suggest the Cape side needed outside financial backing to secure one of rugby’s biggest signings

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Cheslin Kolbe could soon wear Stormers colours again. Image: CheslinKolbe

Source: Twitter

Springbok speedster Cheslin Kolbe is reportedly edging closer to a sensational return to the Stormers, nearly a decade after leaving Cape Town to build a successful international career.

Reports published on 24 May 2026 claim the double Rugby World Cup winner is expected to rejoin the Stormers from Japanese side Suntory Sungoliath by 1 July. The move is said to form part of the franchise’s long-term “Project 2029” vision led by director of rugby John Dobson.

According to Rapport, the deal required financial assistance from several parties. These reportedly include Roc Nation Sports, SA Rugby and international betting company SportyBet.

A source quoted by Rapport said:

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“It’s definitely very, very close.”

Cheslin Kolbe return boosts Stormers ambitions

Kolbe’s expected arrival would significantly strengthen the Stormers’ backline ahead of the 2026/27 season. The Cape side had reportedly been eager to reinforce their wing options after missing out on Dylan Maart, who is set to join the Bulls.

The 32-year-old last played for the Stormers in 2017 before joining French giants Toulouse. He later moved to Toulon before signing for Suntory Sungoliath in Japan in 2023.

Rapport reports that Kolbe had recently extended his contract with the Japanese club until the end of the 2026/27 campaign, meaning the Stormers allegedly needed external financial support to buy him out of the agreement.

Project 2029 gathers momentum at Stormers

Dobson has repeatedly spoken about building a squad capable of sustained success. Several players, including Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Paul de Villiers and Jurie Matthee, have already signed long-term contracts.

Kolbe is also expected to join fellow Springboks Siya Kolisi and Wilco Louw at the Stormers ahead of next season.

The winger remains in excellent form. On Saturday, he scored 20 points for Suntory Sungoliath in their 40-35 quarter-final win over BlackRams Tokyo in the Japan Rugby League One competition.

Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe linked with emotional homecoming. Image: Cheslin Kolbe

Source: Twitter

Cheslin Kolbe shines ahead of Stormers move

Kolbe’s possible return has already generated excitement among rugby supporters, with many viewing it as one of the Stormers’ biggest signings in recent years.

His experience at club and international level could provide a major lift for the Cape Town outfit as they continue reshaping their squad under Project 2029.

While no official announcement has yet been made, reports indicate the deal is nearing completion.

If completed, Kolbe’s return would mark one of South African rugby’s biggest homecomings in recent years. The move would also underline the Stormers’ determination to keep top Springbok talent in local rugby as they prepare for the future.

Sharks owner Marco Masotti responds to fan backlash

Briefly News also reported that Marco Masotti broke his silence after furious rugby supporters questioned whether his investment in the Sharks had become one of the worst in professional sport.

The criticism followed the Sharks’ disappointing 2025/26 campaign after the Durban side missed the United Rugby Championship playoffs and exited Europe early. Responding to criticism on X, Masotti insisted he still fully believed in the project.

Source: Briefly News