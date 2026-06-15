A local grandmother has gone viral on social media after sharing a hilarious yet eye-opening story about her experience with a famous pastor

The elderly woman detailed her visit to Shepherd Bushiri's church, where she claims the self-proclaimed prophet threw away her crutches after pronouncing her healed

Viewers were left in stitches by the gogo’s comedic storytelling, which stimulated a serious debate about modern faith ministries

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A South African gogo has gone viral after sharing a wild story about her experience at Shepherd Bushiri’s church. Image: @chris_madonsela

Source: Instagram

A South African gogo has taken social media by storm after revealing the hilarious and chaotic aftermath of a "miracle" healing session with controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri. The candid interview, shared on Instagram by user @chris_madonsela on 11 June 2026, features the elderly woman visiting a local podcast studio to share her views on illegal immigration and religious exploitation.

During her podcast appearance, the gogo shared his views about the highly publicised illegal immigrants protest scheduled for 30 June 2026. While she voiced her support for the upcoming march, she noted that her biggest grievance lies with the spread of false churches established by foreign national pastors who claim to possess miraculous healing powers. To drive her point home, she shared a personal and unforgettable story from her own past involving the famous and controversial leader, Shepherd Bushiri.

The broomstick miracle

Recalling her trip to Bushiri's church in Pretoria, the gogo explained that she used to travel all the way from Orange Farm, waking up as early as 4:00 AM to attend the services. During one particular session, Bushiri laid hands on her, told her she was healed, and threw her crutches away. Gogo revealed that the next day, she woke up unable to walk. She had to rely on a household broomstick to shuffle around her home while forcing her child to run down to the local clinic to beg for a new pair of crutches.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi reacts to gogo’s revelation

The video sparked an online debate, leaving many viewers shocked by the heavy accusations but entertained by the grandmother's natural comedic timing. Many praised her sharp wit and blunt honesty, admitting they could watch her tell stories all day long. Others, however, blamed the gogo for being gullible, questioning why anyone would wake up in the early hours of the morning to seek miracles from controversial figures.

Gogo claimed that the controversial pastor threw her crutches away despite her still needing them. Image: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri

Source: Facebook

User @cassyjm_ commented:

"Imagine leaving Orange Farm at 4 am, taxi to taxi for an 8 am church in Pretoria engathi uya emsebenzini 😂. Anizwa (you guys don't listen), still."

User @ t.one.td shared:

"Gogo is a comedian 😂."

User @ pinky_smalest24 added:

"We believe you gogo 😂. Bushiri, bring back gogo's crutches 😂."

User @naomimatsemela commented:

"I hate saying this kodwa anizwa (but, you guys don't listen) shame, niwafunani lamasonto (what do you want from these churches)."

User @s_malusi shared:

"If anything, we are the best storytellers ❤️."

User @ke_kagi said:

"Awu bandla gogo (oh, hame, gogo) 😭."

3 Briefly News articles about gogos

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A granddaughter shared a video of her gogo's reaction to seeing her new, fully furnished apartment, leaving many social media users deeply moved.

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Source: Briefly News