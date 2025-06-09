A sweet surprise gift moment between a grandmother and her grandson captured the hearts of social media users

The touching video was shared on TikTok, showing a gogo overwhelmed with joy after being gifted a new cellphone

Social media users were deeply moved by her happiness and praised the grandchild’s love, calling the video wholesome and unforgettable

A wholesome surprise gift had social media melting after a grandmother’s joyful reaction to receiving a brand-new phone stole the spotlight.

The clip shared by TikTok user @esonapaull4 gained massive views and comments from internet users who loved the granny's appreciation and praised the grandson for the love shown to gogo.

Gogo's pure joy caught on camera

In the clip, the beloved gogo comes out of the kitchen with the biggest grin, announcing multiple times that she now owns a new phone. You can feel the happiness in every step she takes around the yard. She laughs, shouts in joy, and is living in the moment.

It then cuts to a shot of her holding the phone box in one hand and a takeaway meal in the other. The grandchild went all out to spoil her. Her happiness is contagious and real, the kind of joy that hits you right in the heart.

Mzansi loves the joyful gogo

The clip gained 168K views, 34K likes, and nearly 600 comments from social media users who were deeply touched by the grandchild's sweet surprise for gogo. Many viewers were in love with the moment, saying it reminded them of their grandparents. Some praised the grandchild's thoughtful gesture, wishing blessings upon them.

Others joked about granny keeping the phone tied around her waist or never letting it go. But most just agreed it was the cutest, most genuine reaction they’d seen online in a while.

User @Masixole Sitoto EC said:

"You are blessed, my brother, may the goodness and mercy of the Lord be with you all the days of your life🙌."

User @Umhle Asanda added:

"Oh, stranger 🥹🫶🏽. Love this for her. Thanks for sharing 🥹."

User @keatlegile commented:

"She will mention that you are the one who bought it for her when a relative calls her😂❤️."

User @Thebu9 added:

"Tjoo, my grandma is 95 years old, and she wants a Smartphone, njani? I am stressed."

User @Collins_ntakana shared:

"Brotherhood is proud of you ❤️."

User @akon8561 said:

"They are very appreciative ke bona nangento encinci (even with the smallest thing). More blessings upon you."

Watch the TikTok video below:

