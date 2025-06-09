A young lady was in a happy mood as she showed another purchase she made in her quest to make her apartment gorgeous, comfortable, and stylish

The trendy George & Mason sofa was unboxed and assembled in a TikTok video, showcasing a full living room setup transformation.

Social media users praised the modern aesthetic and useful details, with many excited to buy the same couch and recreate the vibe

A young lady was excited when her Takealot furniture purchase was exactly what she wanted. Image: @glenda_m

Source: TikTok

A home décor moment turned heads online as one happy woman shared the full unboxing and setup of her new, affordable yet classy couch.

The lady, TikTok user @glenda__m, shared her clip on the platform, attracting massive views and comments from social media users who couldn’t get enough of the look and vibes.

Unboxing her gorgeous couch

The video opens with @glenda__m pushing a large box into her lounge, all smiles and excitement. With a quick flick of a cutter, she opens the packaging to reveal the sleek George & Mason two-seater in a creamy white colour. She can't hold in her joy, instantly calling it beautiful.

After admiring it, she gets straight to work assembling the legs, carefully following the included manual. Once the setup is done, she adds the cushions, gives it a good spray with fabric protectant, and finally steps back to show off the finished setup. Clean, classy and comfy.

The lady shared that the couch was R3999, and many social media users promised to add it to their carts. Image: @glenda_m

Source: TikTok

SA loves the vibe

Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing how much they loved the sofa and how beautiful it looked. Many were shocked it was priced at only R3900, saying they were going to add it to their carts.

Some loved her excitement, saying it made them even more excited to decorate their own spaces. Other social media users were thankful that @glenda__m shared the price and details, saying most people just flex without helping others find the item.

User @ayanda.ndletyana25 commented:

"Don't ever delete this video, neh chomi. When I get my apartment, I'm coming back here to buy the couch 😂. Indeed, it looks beautiful."

User @Letsobea shared:

"The joy in your laughter 🥺."

User @Sufi added:

"Cute! We’re so brave for these white couches😭 guys kopa affordable couch cleaner contacts hmmm😂."

User @amy_r.sqrd shared:

"This couch has been on my wishlist for almost a year now 🥹🥹🥹 I’m sold."

User @mmathola_ said:

"I got this couch last month, and let me tell you I'm a happy girl 😻 it looks beautiful in our space."

User @kay_africa_ added:

"This is so cute and the price is pretty reasonable, thank you for showing us this beautiful couch❤️."

Watch the TikTok video below:

