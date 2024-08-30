A bible loving hun took time to review bibles she and her friend bought from a popular online shopping store

The hun took to TikTok to share her findings, putting many people who wanted to buy them at ease

The online community shared appreciative messages with others, saying they would buy theirs soon

A young lady put many social media users at ease after giving a full review of two cute Takealot bibles.

The lady, whose handle is @busi_lebea, reviewed her Bible, which cost R280, and then gave feedback on her best friend's Bible, which was valued at R160.

SA peeps love the cute Bibles.

In the video, the lady detailed that she wanted to give people her opinion as many people have shared bad reviews on the online store's website.

She was also happy to share that the good books were bought on special.

After seeing the lady's review, the online community was relieved. Some shared that they had already ordered theirs and were waiting for the delivery, while others promised to do so.

User @bhelekazie_nkhosie shared her excitement:

"I ordered mine yesterday, can’t wait to get it 🤭❤️."

User @lulu.wa.hosi shared her happiness:

"I have the exact same bible and I’m loving it 🥰."

User @ournderh_79 posed a question:

"If I may ask do you know if they have a Zulu version 🥺?"

User @busiey_grey02 had also gotten hers:

"Ene we ran , I got mine last week and the journey has begun 😊❤️."

User @siia_thedaughter made sure to thank the TikTok user for the plug:

"Just ordered mine all thanks to you 😍🤍."

User @liinah_8 was unhappy she missed the sale, commenting:

"😭Got mine for R310😭😭same one hle."

