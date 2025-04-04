Democratic Alliance Federal Council Chairperson has opened up on the party's future in the Government of National Unity (GNU)

Zille maintained that the DA was not in the GNU for the blue lights and ministerial perks, but to promote economic growth

The DA's future in the GNU remains in doubt as the party's Federal Executive will decide if it stays or leaves the coalition government

Helen Zille reiterated that the DA was in the GNU for the people of South Africa and not for the perks. Image: OJ Koloti

WESTERN CAPE – The Democratic Alliance (DA) are not in the Government of National Unity (GNU) for the perks, but rather for the people.

That’s according to the party’s Federal Council Chairperson, Helen Zille, who weighed in on the party’s future in the GNU.

The DA’s continued participation in the GNU remains uncertain following its rejection of the 2025 budget. The Federal Executive of the party will decide whether it stays or goes.

DA not in GNU for perks

Speaking about the DA’s future in the government, Zille emphasised that the party wasn’t in it for the blue lights and ministerial perks.

She added that the party was in the GNU to grow the economy to ensure more people were employed.

"We are not in the GNU for blue lights or cars, or ministerial homes, or status. We are in the GNU for one sole purpose, and that is to get South Africa’s economy to grow at the rate it needs to grow," she stated.

DA’s continued involvement in GNU undecided

The Federal Chair also reiterated what party leader John Steenhuisen said about the party’s future in the GNU. Steenhuisen stated that the Federal Executive was meeting to talk about the way forward, with Zille confirming that discussions were underway.

She added that they were discussing the current situation of government in relation to the budget, the VAT increase, and the party’s position in the GNU.

African National Congress (ANC) unhappy with DA

Members of the African National Congress (ANC) have expressed frustration with the DA, saying they were acting like the opposition while being part of the government.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula warned that the GNU could be reconfigured as he expressed unhappiness with the DA’s objections to the budget.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana also expressed unhappiness with the party over the way it reacted to his budget proposals.

The minister stated that the party sent a letter to the president saying that it would support the Value-Added Tax hike if the Expropriation Act was scrapped.

Ramaphosa weighs in on DA’s future in GNU

In a related article, President Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in on the DA's future in the GNU.

Briefly News reported that the President said the party couldn't be in the GNU but also be in opposition of it.

Ramaphosa added that the party couldn’t have its cake and eat it too, saying it would have to choose.

