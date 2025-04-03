The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Federal Executive will decide if the party remains in the Government of National Unity (GNU)

Party leader John Steenhuisen expressed frustration with the African National Congress for speaking to parties not in the GNU

South Africans weighed in on the party’s statement, sharing mixed reactions about whether it would leave the coalition government

DA leader John Steenhuisen confirmed that the Federal Executive will decide whether the party remains in the GNU or not.



WESTERN CAPE - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) future as a member of the Government of National Unity (GNU) is currently up in the air.

The party will decide whether it remains in the coalition government after the 2025 budget was adopted in the National Assembly on 2 April 2025. The DA and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) were the only parties in the GNU that voted against the budget.

The DA voted against the budget, having previously rejected the Finance Minister’s earlier proposals, drawing criticism from members of the African National Congress and other opposition parties.

DA’s Federal Executive to decide party’s future

Speaking to the media on 3 April, party leader John Steenhuisen said the decision about whether to remain in the GNU would be made by the Federal Executive within 48

While he noted that the party would not be making rash decisions about its future in the GNU, he did express unhappiness with the ANC’s conduct.

Steenhuisen said that the ANC crossed the line by negotiating with parties outside the GNU, something that was against the power sharing agreement.

"I find it very difficult to understand why our coalition partner in the GNU finds it more amenable to do deals with other parties outside of the GNU," Steenhuisen said.

While the party’s future within the GNU is not certain, the DA is certain about taking legal action against the budget. Steenhuisen confirmed that the DA would be challenging the VAT increase in court.

The Democratic Alliance are taking the the budget to court after Enoch Godongwana's fiscal framework was adopted in the National Assembly.



South Africans weigh in on DA’s statement

Social media users weighed in on the party’s statement and shared mixed reactions to the possibility of the DA leaving the GNU.

Chris Palfreyman said:

“They really need to stay, but they need to seriously look at their strategy as currently the ANC is running rings around them.”

Jason Adams added:

“It’s not a partnership. The ANC will never work with another party. They will only use them to get what they want.”

Zukile Boki stated:

“It's better to be in opposition benches than being part of this madness.”

Nashid Nashville Cassiem claimed:

“They’re too greedy to pull out.”

Amanda Marais said:

“It was never a GNU but an ANC communist government as Rama was chosen as president. Please bring a vote of no confidence against this useless president who proved himself to be useless.”

Jt Goba added:

“Stay and let Ramaphosa push you out so the Phala Phala vote of no confidence can resume.

Obed Thapelo Domingo claimed:

“They will never leave the GNU, there are too many benefits.”

Ramaphosa weighs in on DA’s future in GNU

In a related article, President Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in on the DA's future in the GNU.

Briefly News reported that the President said the party couldn't be in the GNU but also be in opposition of it.

Ramaphosa added that the party couldn’t have its cake and eat it too.

