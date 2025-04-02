The 2025 budget tabled by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has been adopted by the National Assembly

194 members voted in favour of the fiscal framework, while 182 were against it in Parliament in Cape Town

The Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters claimed that the process to approve it was illegal

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The 2025 budget has been adopted by the National Assembly, with 194 members voting in favour of it. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism

WESTERN CAPE – Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s contentious 2025 budget has been adopted by the National Assembly.

Parliamentarians voted in favour of the fiscal framework at during a sitting of the National Assembly on Wednesday, 2 April in Cape Town.

194 members voted in favour of the budget, while 182 were against it. The Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), uMKhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and Freedom Front Plus (FF+) voted against it.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

African National Congress gets assistance from ActionSA

Following the DA’s continued rejection of the proposed one percentage point Value-Added Tax increase, staggered over two years, the African National Congress (ANC) approached parties outside of the Government of National Unity.

They received support from ActionSA, who supported the budget tabled by Godongwana on 12 March 2025. Herman Mashaba’s party proposed that instead of an amendment to the framework, it reflect that the minister find alternatives to the VAT increase within 30 days.

The ANC agreed to the proposal, and with the support of ActionSA, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and the Patriotic Alliance (PA), along with other smaller parties, it was able to adopt the budget.

DA to take 2025 budget to court

The DA has since stated that it would file papers in the Western Cape High Court to challenge the passing of the budget.

The party expressed frustration, saying that ActionSA ‘handed this VAT hike to the ANC on a platter.’

The DA maintained that it was opposed to the proposal, saying that the sitting of Parliament’s Finance Committee was not compliant with the standing rules of Parliament. The Finance Committee approved the fiscal framework which then led to it being discussed in the National Assembly.

EFF wanted budget report withdrawn

The EFF also objected to the adoption of the budget, saying that it was engaged in an illegal process.

The party wrote to Speaker Thoko Didiza has to withdraw the Standing Committee on Finance’s report which eventually adopted in Parliament.

Speaking outside Parliament following the adoption of the budget, EFF leader Julius Malema said the committee did not do its proper job.

You can watch his interview below.

Ramaphosa weighs in on DA’s future in GNU

Briefly News reported that the DA's future in the GNU is up in the air after it rejected the budget proposal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party couldn't be in the GNU but also be in opposition of the very same government.

Ramaphosa stressed that the party's choice during a sitting of the National Assembly to discuss the budget would be telling.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News