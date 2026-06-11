PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE— The government implemented a phased rollout of the HIV prevention drug, lenacapavir, across six provinces, prioritising high-burden areas. The drug has been distributed to 360 health facilities in the first phase, with three provinces yet to receive it.

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Aaron Motsoaledi said lenacapavir does not cause cancer. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to IOL, Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi spoke during a National Assembly question-and-answer session on Wednesday, detailing the structured distribution. Motsoaledi dismissed concerns that misinformation would derail the rollout, stating that demand is rising sharply and already outstripping early supply projections.

He revealed that officials are meeting in Kenya with global agencies to address potential regional shortages. Mpumalanga received 1,800 initial doses, and about 400 were administered immediately after the launch by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Secunda.

Aaron Motsoaledi addresses regional supply issues

Motsoaledi countered false claims circulating in the public domain that the medicine causes HIV, cancer, or other illnesses. He explained that lenacapavir is an HIV capsid inhibitor that prevents infection. The minister acknowledged that while most medicines have side effects, doctors weigh benefits against risks. Anticipated reactions are mild, including redness, pain, swelling, or small lumps at the injection site due to its six-month depot release effect.

Other negligible side effects include nausea, headaches, and fatigue. The Department of Health monitors adverse events through its pharmacovigilance system and partnered with the South African National AIDS Council to deploy a communication strategy using community health workers and media campaigns to ensure accurate information reaches communities.

Lenacapavir to benefit pregnant mothers

Similarly, Briefly News reported that lenacapavir is also expected to benefit pregnant mothers. The rollout is expected to prioritise vulnerable groups.

Source: Briefly News