KWAZULU-NATAL– The South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal have denied that anti-illegal immigration protests in the province spiralled into violence. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda spoke ahead of the 30 June shutdown planned by March and March.

KZN marchers have been on their best behaviour, according to the police. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to SABC News on 10 June 2026, Netshiunda said that the police managed to contain all of the anti-illegal immigration marches. He added that uniformed members have been called in to assist the Public Order Policing unit to manage the protests. Netshiunda added that the province experienced too many marches happening at the same time, and this facilitated the need for more units.

No violence: SAPS

Netshiunda said the province is yet to experience a violent march. He remarked that there were one or two incidents where the police investigated allegations of attempts to attack individuals. He called on marchers to involve the police on security matters and criminal matters requiring police investigation.

Foreign nationals in the province, though, allege that the looming deadline has sparked violence in their communities. Malawians living in Durban fled their homes after community members allegedly knocked on their doors and demanded that they leave their homes.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma gives marching orders

In a related article, Briefly News reported that March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma addressed supporters in KwaZulu-Natal and gave them strict instructions for the upcoming shutdown march. She said the march is to be peaceful and nonviolent and called on marchers to refrain from attacking shops or individuals or from looting businesses. She pointed out that the fight against illegal immigration must be won legally.

Source: Briefly News