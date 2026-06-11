SAPS Defends Recent Anti-Illegal Immigration Protests: “No Violence”
KWAZULU-NATAL– The South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal have denied that anti-illegal immigration protests in the province spiralled into violence. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda spoke ahead of the 30 June shutdown planned by March and March.
Speaking to SABC News on 10 June 2026, Netshiunda said that the police managed to contain all of the anti-illegal immigration marches. He added that uniformed members have been called in to assist the Public Order Policing unit to manage the protests. Netshiunda added that the province experienced too many marches happening at the same time, and this facilitated the need for more units.
No violence: SAPS
Netshiunda said the province is yet to experience a violent march. He remarked that there were one or two incidents where the police investigated allegations of attempts to attack individuals. He called on marchers to involve the police on security matters and criminal matters requiring police investigation.
Foreign nationals in the province, though, allege that the looming deadline has sparked violence in their communities. Malawians living in Durban fled their homes after community members allegedly knocked on their doors and demanded that they leave their homes.
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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma gives marching orders
In a related article, Briefly News reported that March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma addressed supporters in KwaZulu-Natal and gave them strict instructions for the upcoming shutdown march. She said the march is to be peaceful and nonviolent and called on marchers to refrain from attacking shops or individuals or from looting businesses. She pointed out that the fight against illegal immigration must be won legally.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za