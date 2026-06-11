JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG– Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested alleged illegal immigrants who tried to flee a roadblock in Johannesburg.

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The police prevented illegal immigrants from fleeing a roadblock. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Journalist Sihle Mavuso posted a video of the incident on his @ZANewsFlash X account as anti-illegal immigration protests continue to spread in the country. The video shows two police officers taking three suspects into custody. The video shows one of them going into a police truck, and the other suspects being placed in the same video. The officer says he found one of them smoking dagga. He demands to know where his passport is, and the suspect says it is not in his possession.

View the video on X here:

Anti-illegal immigration protests in South Africa

Anti-illegal immigration protests have spread in the country following the decision of March and March to take to the streets and demand that illegal foreigners leave the country. Recently, March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma addressed supporters and called on them to ensure that the 30 June shutdown is a peaceful march and does not devolve into chaos and violence. She also reiterated her call to illegal foreigners to leave the country.

Illegal immigrant arrested during march

In a related article, Briefly News reported that 14 undocumented immigrants were arrested during a march in Mpumalanga on 4 June 2026. The march took place in eMalahleni and proceeded peacefully to the office of the mayor. During the march, the police picked up illegal immigrants who lacked proper documentation.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News