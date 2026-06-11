OR TAMBO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT– The president of a political party joined the 270 Nigerians who departed the country at OR Tambo International Airport on 10 June 2026, only to bid them goodbye.

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A politician celebrated the departure of Nigerians. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

News Central TV shared a video of Thabile Sibeko, the president of the Inizwe Nathi Party, at the airport where the Nigerians were preparing to depart. She said she was pleased to see them leave.

Politician bids Nigerians farewell

Sibeko thanked them for their contributions to the country. However, she said South Africans did not appreciate the wrong they had done. She called on Nigerians to take care of other countries. She thanked those who contributed positively to the country and slammed Nigerians who contributed negatively to the country. She added that Nigerians allegedly hijacked buildings and properties and provided drugs to many children who have died from drug abuse.

View the video on X here:

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The Nigerian, Ghanaian and Malawian governments have initiated repatriation programmes to repatriate willing citizens who want to leave South Africa. Recent anti-illegal immigration protests have driven fear into the hearts of foreign nationals as marchers have called for undocumented foreigners to leave the country.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma gives marchers orders

In a related article, Briefly News reported that March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma called on supporters to be peaceful and not break the law on 30 June during the shutdown march. She addressed the supporters in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal and called on them to refrain from looting shops and businesses and assaulting members of the public.

Source: Briefly News