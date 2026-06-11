President of Political Party Goes to Airport To Bid Nigerians Farewell Following Repatriation
OR TAMBO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT– The president of a political party joined the 270 Nigerians who departed the country at OR Tambo International Airport on 10 June 2026, only to bid them goodbye.
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News Central TV shared a video of Thabile Sibeko, the president of the Inizwe Nathi Party, at the airport where the Nigerians were preparing to depart. She said she was pleased to see them leave.
Politician bids Nigerians farewell
Sibeko thanked them for their contributions to the country. However, she said South Africans did not appreciate the wrong they had done. She called on Nigerians to take care of other countries. She thanked those who contributed positively to the country and slammed Nigerians who contributed negatively to the country. She added that Nigerians allegedly hijacked buildings and properties and provided drugs to many children who have died from drug abuse.
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The Nigerian, Ghanaian and Malawian governments have initiated repatriation programmes to repatriate willing citizens who want to leave South Africa. Recent anti-illegal immigration protests have driven fear into the hearts of foreign nationals as marchers have called for undocumented foreigners to leave the country.
Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma gives marchers orders
In a related article, Briefly News reported that March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma called on supporters to be peaceful and not break the law on 30 June during the shutdown march. She addressed the supporters in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal and called on them to refrain from looting shops and businesses and assaulting members of the public.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za