A young woman has accused an alleged casting agency of exploiting and publicly humiliating her, claiming she never signed a contract and was misled under false pretences

She is exploring legal action against the agency’s owner and has reported a fake Facebook account impersonating her

The video detailing her allegations has gone viral, sparking outrage and debate across South African social media

JOHANNESBURG – Social media erupted after 20-year-old Lerato Molelwang posted a video on 15 January 2025, alleging that she was exploited and publicly humiliated by a casting agency called African Audition.

In the video, Molelwang claims she never signed any contract with the agency and was misled under false pretences. She is now exploring legal action against the individual owner of the agency.

Molelwang details the exploitation

In the video, Molelwang says she was misled and publicly humiliated.

"I did not sign any contract and was taken advantage of under false pretences," she says

She also addressed a fake Facebook account impersonating her, clarifying that she is not behind the posts and that the matter has been reported to the authorities.

“I am exploring all legal avenues against the owner of the agency,” she added.

Warning of a fake modelling scam

Earlier in the week, authorities and social media users issued a warning about an alleged fake modelling agency called “African Audition” that is targeting women and young girls with deceptive online recruitment tactics. The operator, identified as Ivo Suzee, is accused of luring victims with promises of auditions that are allegedly recorded and explicit material later distributed without consent. The public has been urged to exercise extreme caution and verify the legitimacy of casting opportunities, and report suspicious activities to law enforcement immediately. Online reactions are mixed, with many calling for prosecution while others question whether some participants knowingly engaged due to high unemployment and economic pressures.

Reactions to the video

The video has gone viral, with thousands of South Africans expressing their opinions on the situation.

@chichie0_said:

“This guy took advantage of our high unemployment rate. Some people will do anything for a job. He manipulated them into thinking there was work and that sleeping with him would secure it.”

@WatMandi commented:

"I am shocked at how black brothers here are actually sympathising with the Arab who exploited our sisters. It might have been consensual, but it doesn't make it right for him to exploit them for money."

@Maanda_T said:

"Just 20, money is a problem in this country."

@TB_the_Poll_Guy asked:

"Yoh… this one is not adding up, why did she agree in the first place? Was her life in danger?"

@123456787q commented:

"They're trying so hard to make her a victim. The damage is done. It should be a lesson to the young ones. Money shouldn't be everything in life."

