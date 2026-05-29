A second reported explosion at a Woolworths store in the Free State today has sparked an urgent investigation

This comes less than 24 hours after a similar incident occurred in a Woolworths store in Pretoria

Free State police say the explosive unit is still on scene at Preller Square, ensuring there are no additional devices, while parts of the mall remain cordoned off as inspections continue

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A second explosion was reported in a Woolworths store. Image: @BfnCourant/X

Source: Twitter

FREE STATE - A second reported blast at a Woolworths store within 24 hours is under investigation after an explosion occurred at a branch in the Free State on the morning of 29 May 2026.

According to multiple media reports, including TimesLIVE, a small explosion was confirmed at the store, prompting an immediate response from emergency and law enforcement officials.

Police confirm the explosion

According to the Bloemfontein Courant, Free State police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said the police explosive unit remains on scene, actively processing the area to ensure there are no additional threats.

He added that the area at Preller Square was temporarily cordoned off following the incident, though parts of the shopping complex have since reopened to the public. Owners of the building are still checking to see if there is any damage to the property.

Kareli further confirmed that the case has now been handed over to the Hawks for further investigation.

See the post about the blast here:

The South African Police Service has not yet confirmed any motive or suspects at this stage. Authorities say investigations are ongoing.

No injuries have been reported in the Free State incident. Officials have urged the public to remain cautious and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement as the situation develops.

Explosion goes off in Woolworths Menlyn Mall

This latest incident comes less than 24 hours after a separate reported explosion at another Woolworths store in Pretoria, raising concerns about a possible link between the two cases. The Pretoria incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, 28 May 2026, when an explosion was reported inside the store. SAPS Tshwane District spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk confirmed that the store manager received an urgent call from night-shift staff on the retail floor at around 1 am. First responders and emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene. At the time of the blast, five night-shift employees were reportedly working nearby on the shop floor. Authorities confirmed that, despite the incident, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Police cordoned off the scene as investigations are underway. Image: Tetra Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News articles on Woolworths

Briefly News reported that a woman shared an interesting experiment in which she tested the shelf life of Woolworths fresh fruits and vegetables, noting that the produce still appeared fresh even on the second day.

reported that a woman shared an interesting experiment in which she tested the shelf life of Woolworths fresh fruits and vegetables, noting that the produce still appeared fresh even on the second day. A Woolworths employee captured the hearts of South Africans after documenting his incredible journey from working in the scullery to operating the espresso machine at Menlyn Park Shopping Mall.

A local woman challenged herself to buy lunch at Woolworths for under R30 and managed to get chicken strips and a crusty bread roll, which she later enjoyed at work with a cup of coffee.

Source: Briefly News