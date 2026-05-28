A Ghanaian man who returned home after living in South Africa for 21 years sparked debate after explaining how he stayed in the country through asylum applications

The man said he first entered South Africa on a visitor’s visa before later applying for asylum after personal family disputes back in Ghana

His interview comes amid ongoing anti immigration protests and the voluntary repatriation of hundreds of Ghanaian nationals from South Africa

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A Ghanaian man who recently returned home after living in South Africa for more than two decades has sparked a heated online debate after explaining how he managed to remain in the country for 21 years. The man appeared in a viral interview shared by content creator @onclemoose on 27 May 2026 in Ghana following the recent voluntary repatriation of hundreds of Ghanaians from South Africa amid growing anti immigration protests.

A large group of Ghanaian nationals queued with their luggage inside the terminal at O.R. Tambo International Airport. Image: Kayleen Morgan

Source: Facebook

During the interview, the man explained that he originally entered South Africa legally on a visitor’s visa over two decades ago. However, after the visa expired, he applied for asylum and remained in the country for years. What caught many people’s attention online was the reason he gave for seeking asylum.

The man said he had experienced family conflict back home in Ghana and was no longer getting along with relatives at the time. The journalist interviewing him questioned whether that was enough reason to qualify for asylum protection, especially since Ghana was not experiencing war or political collapse at the time.

Anti-immigration protests prompt voluntary Ghanaian repatriation

The repatriation process itself follows weeks of anti immigration protests in parts of South Africa, where campaigners have demanded stricter action against undocumented migrants. Nearly 300 Ghanaian nationals recently landed in Accra after leaving South Africa voluntarily.

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Authorities from both countries have reportedly been working together on relocation efforts, with around 800 people said to have registered interest in returning home. The video shared by the user @onclemoose highlighted how issues of illegal immigration have escalated.

An airline official assisted a smiling woman as she boarded a repatriation aircraft on the tarmac. Image: Kayleen Morgan

Source: Facebook

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi appreciate the journalist’s questions

Maqedizwe wrote:

“I have never heard a journalist ask such brilliant questions as she did. Who is this journalist's name?”

Petunia🇿🇦 commented:

“My family don't like me. I want to go to Dubai. 😔”

Spheshu Madubandlela joked:

“My mother wants me to be an accountant. How can I get asylum in Ghana? My life is at risk.”

Sibusiso N Nshalints asked:

“How is he having a registered visa with asylum? Please help me, to my knowledge, you can only register a business through a business permit and with an investment of R5 m in this country, I stand to be corrected”

Royal_Child wrote:

“The only journalist who deserves the mic.”

Kaezo commented:

“I hope everyone sees how they have been abusing our laws.”

User8143042580292 commented:

“We still have good, unbiased journalists in South Africa, so hope is still there. Mbali Mthethwa, take your flowers, dear. 🌹”

ZINGELWAYO said:

“The first journalist to ever put across the right questions.”

Dakani Landscape Design Studio commented:

“Is it just me or everyone that’s interviewed arrived 21 years ago. 🥹”

Tsonnie joked:

“My little brother is giving me a headache. I think I will apply for asylum in Pakistan.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about illegal immigrants

The civic organisation, March and March, demanded the immediate and mass deportation of all illegal foreign nationals ahead of a planned national shutdown.

A video on TikTok shows Ghanaian people who took to the streets in their country to address the problems of illegal immigration.

A Nigerian woman went viral after supporting South Africans protesting against illegal immigrants.

Source: Briefly News