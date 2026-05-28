Hugo Broos has broken his silence after facing fierce backlash over the emotional manner in which Bafana Bafana’s final World Cup squad was revealed.

The veteran coach defended his controversial handling of the six omitted players, insisting the decision was rooted in unity, respect and team culture.

South African football fans remain deeply divided, with some accusing Broos of humiliating players while others praised his honesty and leadership approach.

Under-fire Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has fired back at critics who lambasted the manner in which he announced the 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Hugo Broos angered South Africans after explaining his squad announcement drama. Image: FRANCK FIFE

Source: Getty Images

Broos was heavily criticised by fans and pundits, with some describing the process as “humiliating”, while others labelled it “disrespectful” that the six players who were ultimately excluded remained in the same room as the final squad members during the announcement. Although a brief moment shared between Broos and the excluded players attempted to soften the mood, many supporters were left unimpressed.

The Belgian tactician hit back on Thursday, 28 May, explaining the deep, brotherhood-driven psychology behind his controversial decision.

Hugo Broos explains the reasoning behind his decision

Broos stressed that his philosophy has always centred around unity, insisting that no individual player is bigger than the team. He explained that success is achieved through collective effort rather than relying on one player to carry the nation.

The Bafana Bafana coach revealed that he deliberately chose to keep all the players together until the final announcement because he believed sending the six excluded players home earlier would have been disrespectful and damaging to their morale.

Broos also defended allowing the players to attend the presidential event alongside the final 26-man squad, saying they had earned the honour through their contribution during the qualifying campaign and preparation camp.

As seen in the X post below.

While acknowledging the disappointment of those who missed out on the World Cup squad, Broos maintained that they remained part of the national team setup and deserved to share in the occasion.

He added that his decision was about treating the players with dignity and showing belief in their futures, even though difficult choices had to be made ahead of the tournament.

“I wanted them to feel that I had confidence in them, but that I had to make a choice. It had nothing to do with anything else, but was just making the choice. I think it was the best way to do it,” said Broos.

Hugo Broos, the Bafana Bafana head coach, is under fire from the South African public. Image: MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Hugo Broos's explanation

Fans also voiced strong opinions following Broos’s remarks, with many expressing anger and disappointment over the situation.

@Michael49829132:

“This old man should go straight to Belgium after the World Cup. He is heartless.”

@justmash01:

“This old man is a creep and has black hate. Justifying humiliation is for racists like him. Very inconsiderate and heartless, actually.”

@MdaSitsaba59932:

“Broos knows that he’s gone after the World Cup, and whatever he has done to these poor players cannot be undone. Why should he care? He will not be here to deal with his recklessness and cruelty. It’s good that the players chose to go back home. Hypocrite.”

@TheRock47868403:

“Can this arrogant old man just finish his contract and leave?”

@PaballoMaz90937:

“Broos can sometimes be arrogant. He got it all wrong here, and he must apologise. I like him, but he failed badly here. That was pure humiliation and inhumane. There was not even any need to announce a preliminary squad. He knew exactly what he was looking for.”

Bobby Motaung’s lifestyle: R3.9 million home

Briefly News previously reported that Bobby Motaung, son of Kaizer Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung, owns a luxurious home in Johannesburg’s prestigious Houghton Estate, bought in 2005 for R3.9 million.

Known for his low-profile lifestyle, the longtime Kaizer Chiefs executive has been spotted driving high-end vehicles like a Bentley Continental GT and BMW M5, reflecting his stature in South African football and business.

Source: Briefly News