South Africans flooded X with reactions after Arthur Mafokate and Chomee released “Tjovitjo” in support of Bafana Bafana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup journey

Some fans praised the nostalgic sound and energy of the track while others questioned the production and AI allegations

The debate quickly turned into a wider conversation about modern football anthems and whether amapiano artists should have been involved

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Mixed reactions erupt as Arthur Mafokate and Chomee drop their 2026 FIFA World Cup song "Tjovitjo". Image: Chomee/Facebook, Aurthur Mafokate/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Arthur Mafokate and Chomee have sparked a heated debate online after unveiling their new Bafana Bafana support anthem, “Tjovitjo”, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The song was announced on Thursday, 22 May 2026, and quickly drew thousands of reactions from South Africans on X.

The track was shared by entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald, who wrote that the veteran musicians had “released their new 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem in support of Bafana Bafana”.

While some social media users welcomed the return of the two stars, others criticised the sound of the song and questioned whether artificial intelligence had been used during production.

Arthur Mafokate and Chomee's World Cup song divides fans

The reaction online was immediate. Several users claimed the beat and vocals sounded artificial.

X user @prettylil_icy wrote,

“This is definitely AI. Even if it’s not 100% but AI is totally in the mix.”

@LongLiveLeech added:

“The texture is yelling ‘AI’. I was gonna give them points for trying. But the fact that they relied on AI for this and STILL landed on s*** makes me upset.”

Others questioned the choice of artists behind the anthem. @shukrani__ wrote:

“It’s giving brown envelope because we have actual hit makers like Young Stunna, Thatohatsi and many others,”

Another user, @Mkomazi_sara, argued:

“the only way the World Cup song would resonate with the fans and fit this generation was if it was an amapiano hit”.

Some South Africans praise “Tjovitjo”

Not everyone was critical. Some users defended the track and praised its nostalgic feel.

@afrikasbaby wrote:

“Chomee for FIFA. This sounds x10 better than all the FIFA songs released in the past 10 years.”

Others said the song was catchy despite the criticism surrounding it.

“It’s catchy, but they shouldn’t have used AI,” posted @rheia___.

Questions also emerged around Chomee’s vocals, with @TheTitanBaddie asking:

“I don't mean to be rude but is this Chomee singing on here? When did she start singing like this?”

Chomee defended by fans despite backlash over World Cup track. Image: Chomee

Source: Facebook

FIFA anthem debate trends online

The conversation continued trending throughout Thursday morning as football and music fans debated what makes a successful national football anthem in South Africa.

Some users suggested newer artists such as Tyla or Kabza De Small should have been approached for the project.

Neither Arthur Mafokate nor Chomee had publicly responded to the criticism by the time of publication.

Despite the criticism, “Tjovitjo” has succeeded in getting South Africans talking. Whether fans love it or dislike it, the anthem has already become one of the most-discussed local music releases tied to Bafana Bafana’s 2026 World Cup hopes.

Shakira and Burna Boy’s FIFA anthem struggles on Spotify

Briefly News also reported that Shakira and Burna Boy faced backlash after their official 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem “Dai Dai” crashed out of Spotify’s Global Songs Chart just 24 hours after debuting.

The song entered the chart at number 114 on its first day before disappearing completely by day two. Social media users quickly compared the track to Shakira’s iconic 2010 World Cup anthem “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”.

Source: Briefly News