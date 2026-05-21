SA-Born Dancer Johannes Radebe to Co-host ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

On Tuesday, 19 May 2026, the BBC announced that South African dancer Johannes Radebe would host the 24th season of Strictly Come Dancing

The announcement not only marked a career leap for Radebe but also a historic moment as the BBC announced his other two co-hosts

The announcement sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans celebrating the fresh lineup while others expressed disappointment with several suggesting one name deserved to join the show

Johannes Radebe made TV history as the first South African to co-host ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. Image: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Halala! South Africa-born dancer Johannes Radebe is raising the country’s flag high and is about to write a chapter in TV history after being announced as one of the new hosts of the BBC’s popular competition show, Strictly Come Dancing.

The British state broadcaster took to its official Instagram account on Tuesday, 19 May and announced that Radebe will co-host alongside TV presenter Emma Willis and comedian Josh Widdicombe. The trio will host the long-running dancing competition’s 24th season, taking over from long-time hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who left the show in October 2025.

See the announcement video below:

Peeps react after Strictly Come Dancing announces Johannes Radebe

In the comments, social media users weighed in on the announcement that Johannes Radebe would be joining Strictly Come Dancing as one of the hosts. While some welcomed the development, some were not so pleased with one name being suggested by several netizens.

Here are some of the comments:

dougansusie applauded:

“What a perfectly picked trio, lovely people and good luck to all three of you. Hold on to those nerves, you’ll smash it. 👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️”

sparkaleebee critiqued:

“Johannes, noooo, I love seeing you dance. Emma, great choice, but should have been with Rylan 😩”

decodawn31 remarked:

“Very disappointed. Anton du Bec, Zoe Ball and Rylan would have been a fantastic choice. 😢”

rachel_whitmarsh commented:

“I can’t wait for this. I think the shake-up is needed. And I think the three of them will be awesome. I can’t wait to see who’s dancing! Bring on Strictly 2026! 🪩 💃🏼”

debbiewalkerpatel said:

“This doesn't make sense at all. So many better choices out there. Disappointing 😞”

angieeckeira shared:

“It’s a huge no from me, and sadly, with that lineup and the fact that the judges had such a large part last season, I won’t be watching anymore. Just want a dance show. More dancing, less talking.”

damianandrews1975 gushed:

“This makes me very happy. I was planning to give Strictly a miss this year, but now😃”

The BBC announced Johannes Radebe as one of the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ new co-hosts. Image: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Who is Johannes Rabede?

The appointment is a major career leap for Johannes Radebe, who joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 as a professional dancer.

He was born in Zamdela, a township outside Sasolburg in the Free State and started on South Africa’s version of the show before moving to the UK edition.

After joining the show, the South African dancer has partnered celebrities including Catherine Tyldesley, Annabel Croft and John Whaite, with whom he made history in 2021 as part of the competition’s first all-male pairing.

Strictly Come Dancing SA host Ian von Memerty's cause of death confirmed

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the family of Strictly Come Dancing South Africa host Ian von Memerty revealed his cause of death in a social media post.

South Africans and fans of the entertainer paid tribute to him and thanked him for his contribution to the industry.

Source: Briefly News