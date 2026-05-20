Xolile Vesile shared a humorous video explaining why he believes he would not do well in the Top Billing presenter search

The content creator joked that seeing food during filming would distract him too much from presenting

The video also brought attention to the returning Top Billing presenter search and Vesile’s online comedy style

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South African content creator Xolile Vesile has amused his followers with a humorous video explaining why he believes he wouldn’t fare well in the latest Top Billing presenter search, claiming that the sight of food during filming would be far too distracting to focus on presenting duties.

The picture on the left showed Xolile at a radio station for an interview. Image: @ecks_ves

Source: Facebook

The Cape Town creator shared a humorous video on 19 May 2026 after followers repeatedly asked why he had not submitted an audition for the iconic television show’s nationwide presenter search. Instead of recording an entry video, Vesile jokingly suggested he would not survive the experience because food would completely distract him.

The creator has built a growing online following through satirical food reaction content that combines humour, commentary and uniquely South African observations. His videos often focus on unusual food trends, extravagant cooking methods and internet recipes that leave him both entertained and confused. Over time, his reaction style has become recognisable for its humour, cultural references and playful commentary.

Top Billing hunts for fresh talent

Top Billing recently returned to television with a nationwide search aimed at finding fresh presenting talent. Unlike previous years, auditions are now taking place digitally, allowing aspiring presenters to submit videos online through social media platforms.

Former presenters and industry personalities have encouraged entrants to focus on authenticity and individuality during auditions. User @ecks_ves's comedic take added a light-hearted angle to conversations surrounding the search process while highlighting the personality that helped him build his growing audience.

Xolile on the left shared why he wouldn't enter for the Top Billing presenter search. Image: @ecks_ves

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi in stitches over his commentary

Kaline Sukhram said:

“You are the first influencer declining to be on Top Billing.”

Cheredactyl said:

“You’re too good for Top Billing! You need your own show.”

Sphura said:

“I’m sure u will definitely open the fridge. 🤣😂🤣”

Dash said:

“Cooking segment with Julia.”

Forever_Happy said:

“Shock element is standard. 🤣🤣🤣”

Random Stuff said:

“Make your own show instead and invite Julie. 😂😂”

TheOne2019 said:

“Uyekwa MasterChef than Top Billing.”

Danelgelderblom1234 said:

“You need your own comedy show, not Top Billing.”

Phinda012 said:

“Your facial expressions zine-drama, wena, you are for us, not Top Billing.”

Tlotlo Sehako said:

“That would make for better television. 😅✨”

3 Other Briefly News stories about Top Billing

Actress Sophie Ndaba's son, Lwandle, recently made a bid to be the next Top Billing presenter by sharing his audition video; however, it didn't go as planned.

On Wednesday, 13 May 2026, Top Billing shared a teaser of Boity Thulo showing the inside of her luxurious Centurion mansion to the public.

Makhadzi completely won over her audience by jumping on the viral Top Billing trend to promote her upcoming annual One-Woman show.

Source: Briefly News