A rare throwback photo of mining tycoon MySol surfaced, contrasting his humble beginnings with his current billionaire lifestyle

The comparison was shared on X, leaving viewers inspired by his massive glow-up from sitting on the boot of a car to owning custom luxury cars

Social media users praised determination and focus, while others debated whether having a supportive partner was the real secret to reaching his level of success

A young MySol was seen sitting in a modest car in a rare throwback photograph. Image: MYSOL Holdings And Logistic

Source: Facebook

Before the quarter-billion-rand mansions and custom-built supercars, North West businessman MySol was just a young man with a vision and an old car boot to sit on.

The post was shared by X user @sfisomahla14431 on 12 May 2026, where many social media users praised the man for his hard work and success.

The creator posted an old photo of the businessman next to one taken during his recent birthday. In the picture from many years ago, the mining tycoon is seen sitting on the boot of an old car with a friend. The creator, X user @sfisomahla14431, jokingly captioned the post by saying it is clear that the wealthy man made it without any woman's help, humorously noting that some men are too busy paying girlfriend allowances to get ahead.

MySol recently celebrated his birthday

The post comes shortly after the mining tycoon showed off his Camps Bay mansion, worth nearly a quarter of a billion, while celebrating his birthday over the weekend. The home is not the only thing the wealthy man, who is rumoured to be world-renowned DJ Black Coffee's neighbour, showed off on the day. He also debuted his custom biilt Rolce Royce created in collaboration with Brabus and had a party at his new home.

See the X post below:

SA reacts to MySol's old picture

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were impressed by the tycoon's level-up game. Many viewers note how he moved from sitting at the boot of cars to owning a whole showroom, calling him an inspiration. Some said MySol's success was a clear example of the results of focusing on a vision uninterrupted. Others argued that having the right kind of woman by one's side sometimes can also motivate a man to MySol's level of success.

MySol’s custom-built Rolls-Royce Brabus was one of the many luxuries showcased during his birthday. Image: MYSOL Holdings And Logistic

Source: Facebook

User @Khodanipri said:

"Wow, this is really amazing."

User @pushinM15 added:

"The guy is a very inspirational man."

User @ArtielM shared:

"Now you know what really matters in life."

User @Skhentwa added:

"From sitting on the boot to owning the whole showroom. Level up is real."

User @Zingelwayo_12 commented:

"These days, it's no longer behind every successful man there is a woman."

User @Skhentwa shared:

"When you focus on the vision, the results speak for themselves."

User @john_mackonen said:

"Both ways work. You have to understand yourself first."

3 Briely News articles about MySol

Local mining tycoon, MySol, went viral for celebrating the delivery of his mining truck fleet in luxury style, and his employees were with him to witness the grand moment.

A North West mining tycoon went viral after gifting two loyal friends brand-new luxury SUVs worth R900K to thank them for supporting his business journey.

Billionaire MySol was filmed fetching his brand new, rare Brabus G63 AMG 6x6 in Germany in the company of his friends, which he bought himself for his birthday.

Source: Briefly News