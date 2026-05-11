Cassper Nyovest has gone viral after a photo of his wife and baby mama celebrating Mother's Day together surfaced on social media

The ladies were snapped together with their children, instantly sparking a debate about their apparent close relationship

This comes months after the ladies seemingly ended their apparent feud with a public display of unity that left Mzansi stunned

Cassper Nyovest's wife and baby mama spent time together with their kids. Images: bexxdoesitbetter, casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

In a move that has redefined the meaning of "modern family," Cassper Nyovest’s wife, Pulane Mojaki, and his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, have sent social media into a frenzy with a rare display of sisterhood.

On 10 May 2026, a viral Mother’s Day photo showing the two women celebrating alongside their children instantly shattered years of rumoured tension, replacing a narrative of competition with one of mature co-parenting.

The viral image was shared by Bexx, the woman Cassper was with before his marriage to Mojaki. In the snap, both mothers are seen beaming at the camera with their little ones nestled between them. Perhaps the most touching part of the photo is Cassper’s firstborn, Khotso, who looked every bit the protective big brother as he cradled his younger sister.

For years, rumours of tension and "subbing" dominated the headlines, but this latest bonding session suggests that the blended family has finally found a harmonious rhythm.

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Cassper Nyovest's wife, Pulane Mojaki, and his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, spent Mother's Day together. Images: bexxdoesitbetter, casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

For fans who have followed the complexities of this family unit, from past allegations of infidelity to the shared journey of raising children, this display of sisterhood marks a major turning point for Mufasa's family.

It arrives months after the ladies seemingly called a truce and followed one another on Instagram. Back in January, the pair left the internet dumbfounded when they appeared to bury the hatchet, even exchanging touching, faith-filled messages and signalling a new chapter of peace.

In a series of public interactions that went viral, they spoke openly about the power of forgiveness and their shared commitment to raising their children in a God-fearing environment, effectively silencing the critics who expected a fallout.

See Thobeka Majozi and Pulane Mojaki's photo below.

Social media reacts to Thobeka Majozi and Pulane Mojaki's photo

For many people who expected a fallout, they were stunned by the sudden display of unity and sisterhood between Cassper Nyovest's former partner and his wife. Fans flooded the comment section to admire their maturity. Read some of the comments below.

thabisomoyo__ said:

"It takes people who have healed, moved on and are mature to be able to do this."

itsmuzoli praised the pair:

"Good for them. Parenting needs so much maturity."

Melani_020 was impressed:

"This is beautiful, they surely have a good relationship. Bafazi, take note, there’s no need to be a bitter ex."

nonz_nonie admired Thobeka Majozi:

"Love this so much. This is how baby mama behaves when she doesn't want the man anymore."

Mzansi discussed Thobeka "Bexx" Majozi's maturity to move past her past trauma of being cheated on. Image: bexxdoesitbetter

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others claimed they weren't as mature as Bexx to overlook the trauma of being cheated on at one of the worst times in her life.

In 2024, she revealed that her baby daddy cheated on her with Pulane while their son, Khotso, was battling cancer. Many on social media have found the revelations hard to move past, resulting in constant backlash whenever news about Cassper and Pulane surfaces online.

NyakegoMaponya admitted:

"Eish, I don’t think I’ll be able to do this."

Koketso__ said:

"Linking up with someone who your ex was cheating with while your child was sick and basically destroyed your relationship is the type of maturity I never plan to reach."

LehulaMary wrote:

"Thobeka is really one of God’s strongest soldiers. I can never let human beings play in my face like this. I’m too petty for all that, man."

genevieve240105 posted:

"Thobeka is strong. I don’t think I could do such."

Cassper Nyovest’s flirty tweets to his wife resurface

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's flirty tweets to his wife, Pulane Mojaki.

Screenshots of the rapper's messages resurfaced over 10 years before he and Mojaki said "I do," leading fans to believe that he may have manifested their marriage.

Source: Briefly News