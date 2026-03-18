Cassper Nyovest’s Decade-Old Flirty Tweets to Wife Pulane Resurface
- Cassper Nyovest's flirty throwback tweets to his wife went viral, showcasing his decade-long pursuit of his supposed High School sweetheart
- Receipts showed that the rapper had been eyeing Pulane years before he became famous, proving that he played the ultimate long game
- Mzansi was hysterical over the resurfaced flirty trail, with some questioning the timeline of his previous celebrity romances
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Talk about playing the long game! Cassper Nyovest proved that persistence pays off after a series of decade-old tweets directed at his wife, Pulane Mojaki, resurfaced and sent social media into a frenzy.
The posts, dated between 2012 and 2014, reveal a young, thirsty Mufasa shooting his shot with flirty messages years before he became a household name and the Billiato lifestyle took over.
Much like his old tweets about ex-girlfriend Boity Thulo, fans camped on Cassper's timeline to uncover how he used to flirt with his wife, and online users were floored and absolutely shook by the manifestation at play.
Peet Viljoen's message to a local fashion designer trends after old posts about black South Africans resurface
From his "Nyt nyt" post to his flirty tweet complimenting Pulane's "long legs," the rapper’s now-viral messages paint a picture of a man who was clearly smitten long before the fame and fortune.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
His posts have become a viral sensation, with fans joking that Mufasa’s "rizz" was top-tier even in the early 2010s, and over a decade later, it's clear that his strategy finally hit the bullseye. These resurfaced gems have solidified Cassper’s reputation as the ultimate king of manifestation, from his career to his love life.
While his flirty posts were mostly in 2012, he put them to rest in 2013 and 2014, which is around the time he began publicly dating actress Amanda du-Pont before his relationship with Boity in 2015.
Between 2017 and 2020, the rapper was in a relationship with the mother of his son, Thobeka "Bexx" Majozi, who would later reveal how, during their relationship and while their son was battling cancer, Mufasa had found love elsewhere with none other than the woman he had been manifesting years prior - Pulane.
The couple finally wed in 2024, proving that the "long game" finally reached its ultimate destination.
See Cassper Nyovest's tweets below.
Social media reacts to Cassper Nyovest's posts
The jokes were flying, and fans admired how Cassper's dream to end up with Pulane later came true.
Shirlez said:
"Shame, some dreams really do come through. Look now, he finally begged her."
s3ri3s posted:
"A man can always get what they wants."
chilly_machilly admired:
"Bro married his long-term crush."
unclePablo101 joked:
"My bro has been cooking."
Meanwhile, others were a bit critical of Mufasa's posts, wondering whether Pulane had been in the picture all along, even during her husband's high-profile relationships.
Tshego_gyel said:
"Pulane has been in the picture."
ShaunMduduzi speculated:
"People from Maf know she's been there forever."
Rebotilemr was shocked:
"Yerrr, yeses, she was always right in front of our faces. BATHONG CASSPER?"
ShaunMduduzi wrote:
"Ask anyone from Montshiwa about Cass and Pulane; she's always been there."
Cassper Nyovest gushes over his wife
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's sweet post, gushing over his wife.
The rapper was clearly smitten, and fans couldn't help but admire how he was showing his wife off to the world.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za