Cassper Nyovest's flirty throwback tweets to his wife went viral, showcasing his decade-long pursuit of his supposed High School sweetheart

Receipts showed that the rapper had been eyeing Pulane years before he became famous, proving that he played the ultimate long game

Mzansi was hysterical over the resurfaced flirty trail, with some questioning the timeline of his previous celebrity romances

Online users unearthed Cassper Nyovest’s old tweets to his wife. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Talk about playing the long game! Cassper Nyovest proved that persistence pays off after a series of decade-old tweets directed at his wife, Pulane Mojaki, resurfaced and sent social media into a frenzy.

The posts, dated between 2012 and 2014, reveal a young, thirsty Mufasa shooting his shot with flirty messages years before he became a household name and the Billiato lifestyle took over.

Much like his old tweets about ex-girlfriend Boity Thulo, fans camped on Cassper's timeline to uncover how he used to flirt with his wife, and online users were floored and absolutely shook by the manifestation at play.

From his "Nyt nyt" post to his flirty tweet complimenting Pulane's "long legs," the rapper’s now-viral messages paint a picture of a man who was clearly smitten long before the fame and fortune.

His posts have become a viral sensation, with fans joking that Mufasa’s "rizz" was top-tier even in the early 2010s, and over a decade later, it's clear that his strategy finally hit the bullseye. These resurfaced gems have solidified Cassper’s reputation as the ultimate king of manifestation, from his career to his love life.

As fans said, Cassper Nyovest played the "long game" to finally land his dream girl. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

While his flirty posts were mostly in 2012, he put them to rest in 2013 and 2014, which is around the time he began publicly dating actress Amanda du-Pont before his relationship with Boity in 2015.

Between 2017 and 2020, the rapper was in a relationship with the mother of his son, Thobeka "Bexx" Majozi, who would later reveal how, during their relationship and while their son was battling cancer, Mufasa had found love elsewhere with none other than the woman he had been manifesting years prior - Pulane.

The couple finally wed in 2024, proving that the "long game" finally reached its ultimate destination.

See Cassper Nyovest's tweets below.

Cassper Nyovest's old tweets flirting with his wife, Pulane Mojaki, resurfaced. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Cassper Nyovest's decade-old tweets to his wife made their way back to the timeline. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Social media reacts to Cassper Nyovest's posts

The jokes were flying, and fans admired how Cassper's dream to end up with Pulane later came true.

Shirlez said:

"Shame, some dreams really do come through. Look now, he finally begged her."

s3ri3s posted:

"A man can always get what they wants."

chilly_machilly admired:

"Bro married his long-term crush."

unclePablo101 joked:

"My bro has been cooking."

Online users weighed in on Cassper Nyovest's old posts directed at his wife. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, others were a bit critical of Mufasa's posts, wondering whether Pulane had been in the picture all along, even during her husband's high-profile relationships.

Tshego_gyel said:

"Pulane has been in the picture."

ShaunMduduzi speculated:

"People from Maf know she's been there forever."

Rebotilemr was shocked:

"Yerrr, yeses, she was always right in front of our faces. BATHONG CASSPER?"

ShaunMduduzi wrote:

"Ask anyone from Montshiwa about Cass and Pulane; she's always been there."

Cassper Nyovest gushes over his wife

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's sweet post, gushing over his wife.

The rapper was clearly smitten, and fans couldn't help but admire how he was showing his wife off to the world.

Source: Briefly News