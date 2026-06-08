South African rapper Emtee recently debuted his new look, leaving fans to speculate on the reason behind this

A video of the Roll Up rapper on Instagram Live provided clarity over his sudden decision to completely change his appearance

In the clip, Emtee made allegations stemming from an altercation with his baby mama, Nicole Kendall Chinsamy

Emtee has shared the real reason behind his cutting off his dreadlocks. Image: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Rapper Emtee recently had fans shook over his new appearance. The star shaved off his signature dreadlocks, marking the beginning of a whole new era.

Fans were curious about this decision, but it seems as though there was a much bigger reason at play, and it has many of his supporters concerned.

Why Emtee shaved off his dreads

Taking to Instagram live, Emtee blamed the mother of his three children and wife, Nicole Chinsamy, for leading him to remove his signature locs. Answering a fan, Emtee said Nicole pulled four of his locs, which explains why he wears a beanie.

"I am gonna cut them off because Nicole Kendall Chinsamy took four of them out of my hair, that is why I wear a hat," he alleged.

He also made allegations that she had tried to get him numerous times. In the live, Emtee addressed some of the misconceptions about his hygiene, clapping back at the people who say he does not bathe.

Watch the video posted by @busiwe_bubu, which is captioned:

"Emtee says his wife pulled out four of his dreadlocks during an altercation, which is why he decided to cut them off."

The rapper recently trended over his cry for help after he and Nicole aired their personal issues on Instagram. He accused Nicole of being abusive towards him:

"I know you're tired of me posting statements. Sadly, this is serious beyond measure. I get beaten up multiple times, and I know y'all will laugh at me and call me all names, but it's cool, God got me."

Mzansi reacts to Emtee's video

Mzansi says Emtee needs to seek professional help so he can get his head in the game:

@TLudaka45707 said:

"FOCUS, You're too REAL to think people will do something about your pain, instead they mock you like always. Nicole ain't worth it, we don't even know her."

@don_marcusiano shared:

"Emtee needs real help. This brother is super talented. He needs to accept that his mental health is deteriorating; he should do that for his kids."

@Z52948Van advised:

"Altercation? So he's too quick to exercise his manhood on women. Women who catch hands need to open a police case."

Emtee has cut off his dreadlocks and explained the reason behind this. Image: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee says he is single

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee has declared that he is now a single man on his recent Instagram live.

The rapper was confirming his breakup with ex-wife and baby mama Nicole Chinsamy, after they were at it again, leaking their DMs, and Nicole sharing photos of her alleged bruises.

Source: Briefly News